×

ABC’s Vampire Soap Opera Pilot ‘The Brides’ Adds Three to Cast

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Katherine Reis Sophia Tatum Chris Mason
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

ABC is continuing to build out the cast of “The Brides,” the vampire soap opera pilot from the team behind “Riverdale.”

Katherine Reis, Sophia Tatum, and Chris Mason have all been cast in the pilot. It was announced on Monday that Gina Torres would play one of the lead roles as well.

The project is described as a contemporary reimagining of “Dracula” with a trio of female leads. The show would follow these immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy, and their nontraditional family.

Reis will star as Lily Stevens. The youngest of the three Brides of Dracula, Lily is a striving singer in New York City whose relationship to a news reporter threatens to tear apart her marriage to her “sisters.” In her former life, she braved the streets of Jack the Ripper’s London, until being “rescued” by Dracula.

Tatum will play the series regular role of Justine Strang. Completely friendless and new to town, Justine shows up at the studio of Renée Pélagie (not yet cast), a top modeling agent in New York City — and the “middle” bride of Dracula. Renée soon takes this young, hungry, aspiring model under her wing, unaware that Justine may have a past with Dracula as well.

Mason will play Roland Grant. Described as a stylish real estate mogul, he arrives in town to challenge Cleo (Torres) — the “Queen of New York City real estate,” and the leader of the brides of Dracula — for professional supremacy. With secret ties to Dracula, Roland has a personal stake in the destruction of the Brides.

Reis currently stars in the Broadway production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” Her past television roles include “Claws,” “Rise,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and “Bull.”

She is repped by Paradigm.

Should “The Brides” get ordered to series, it would mark Tatum’s network television debut. Her one TV credit to date is in the recently-launched Netflix series “I Am Not Okay with This.” She has previously worked as a professional dancer and model.

She is repped by Global Artists Agency and Next Management.

Mason recently recurred on “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.” He was also a series regular in the third season of the ITV/BBC America drama “Broadchurch.” He will appear in a recurring role in the upcoming second season of “Dirty John.”

He is repped by UTA in the U.S, 3 Arts Entertainment, United Agents in the U.K., and Sloane Offer.

“The Brides” hails from the team behind “Riverdale,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and “Katy Keene,” with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa set to write and executive produce. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce. Maggie Kiley, who has directed episodes of “Riverdale” and “Sabrina” in addition to the “Katy Keene” pilot, will direct the pilot for “The Brides” in addition to executive producing. Warner Bros. Television, where both Berlanti Productions and Aguirre-Sacasa are under overall deals, will produce.

“The Brides” was first put into development at NBC in 2015 with a pilot production commitment, though that version ultimately did not move forward. This is a new version of the project, which was first confirmed to be in development again in October though no network was attached at that time.

(Pictured: Katherine Reis, left; Chris Mason, center; Sophia Tatum, right)

More TV

  • Lee Phillip Bell Obit

    How Daytime TV Pioneer Lee Phillip Bell Brought Substance to Soaps

    She was a Chicago TV pioneer who went on to co-create two enduring TV franchises, the CBS soap operas “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.” But more than anything else, Lee Phillip Bell, who died Feb. 25 at the age of 91, was remembered by friends and colleagues as a [...]

  • Katherine Reis Sophia Tatum Chris Mason

    ABC's Vampire Soap Opera Pilot 'The Brides' Adds Three to Cast

    ABC is continuing to build out the cast of “The Brides,” the vampire soap opera pilot from the team behind “Riverdale.” Katherine Reis, Sophia Tatum, and Chris Mason have all been cast in the pilot. It was announced on Monday that Gina Torres would play one of the lead roles as well. The project is [...]

  • Kylie Bunbury Game Night

    Kylie Bunbury to Star in David E. Kelley's 'Big Sky' at ABC

    Kylie Bunbury has signed on for one of the two lead roles in David E. Kelley’s upcoming ABC procedural “The Big Sky,” Variety has learned. Bunbury will now lead the series, which is based on the book “The Highway” by C.J. Box, alongside the previously announced Katheryn Winnick. Other cast members already announced for the show [...]

  • Kidding Showtime

    How 'Kidding' Uses a Nostalgia Center to Treat Alzheimer's — and Grief

    What is more comforting for a man who is grieving: a world of puppets or immersing one’s self in the seemingly simpler time of the 1960s? For Jeff Piccirillo aka Mr. Pickles (Jim Carrey) of “Kidding,” it seems to be the latter. The second season of Dave Holstein’s Showtime comedy has expanded its worlds-within-the-world outward [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'The Bachelor Women Tell

    TV Ratings: 'The Bachelor Women Tell All' Wins Monday

    Last night’s “Women Tell All” episode of “The Bachelor” comfortably came out on top of the ratings charts ahead of “The Voice,” which managed to retain all its audience from last week’s premiere. “The Bachelor” episode, which gathered 17 women out of the 30-woman roster to dissect the season so far, came in at a [...]

  • THE MAGICIANS -- Pictured: (l-r) Trevo

    ‘The Magicians’ to End After Season 5 on Syfy

    And for its final trick, “The Magicians” is bidding farewell. Syfy has announced that the current fifth season of the fantasy show will be its last. Season 5, which is scheduled to last 13 episodes, premiered in Jan. 2020, meaning that the series finale will air on April 1. Based on Lev Grossman’s bestselling novels [...]

  • U.K. Freelancers Worry About Livelihoods Amid

    U.K. Freelancers Worry About Livelihoods Amid Coronavirus Spread

    U.K. broadcasting union Bectu has warned about the impact coronavirus could have on TV and film freelancers’ livelihoods. The union has been fielding calls from freelance workers keen for information on whether they are still entitled to payment even if their work is canceled because of coronavirus. The government advises that people who have been [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad