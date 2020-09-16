ABC to Develop Single-Cam Comedy ‘Happy For You’ From ‘Single Parents’ Duo

ABC is developing a single-cam comedy from two former “Single Parents” writers.

The project is titled “Happy for You.” Taylor Cox is attached to write while Kim Rosenstock will serve as executive producer. The network has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached. 20th Television, where Rosenstock is currently under an overall deal, will serve as the studio. News of the development comes as ABC is increasingly looking for female-focused content, like it’s upcoming comedy series “Call Your Mother” and the drama “Big Sky.”

In the series, when the youngest of three sisters announces she’s getting married first, it sends her older, unmarried sisters — and their newly separated mother — into an existential tailspin. The show follows this family of midwestern women as they confront their own failed love lives, plan a wedding, and try not to take their feelings out on the flower arrangements.

Cox and Rosenstock met during their time on “Single Parents,” the ABC single-cam comedy that was canceled earlier this year after two seasons. Cox’s other credits include the NBC comedy “Abby’s” and “Just Add Magic” as well as animated shows like “Kung Fu Panda,” “Puss in Boots,” and “King Julien Stand Up.”

She is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment.

Rosenstock is currently working on the upcoming Hulu comedy “Only Murders in the Building” starring Steve Martin and Martin Short. Her other credits beyond “Single Parents” include “GLOW” and “New Girl.”

She is repped by Mosaic and Gang Tyre.

(Pictured: Kim Rosenstock, left; Taylor Cox, right)