ABC Studios Names Carol Turner Exec VP of Production and Post-Production

Carol Turner has been named executive vice president of production and post-production for Disney’s ABC Studios and ABC Signature, where she will oversee those areas for more than 35 series and pilots. Turner succeeds Gary French, who is retiring from the position.

“This position is so crucial to the operation of a studio, now more than ever,” said ABC Studios president Jonnie Davis. “Carol is one of the most respected and impressive production heads in our business. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with her, and will help us navigate the new reality of what production will look like moving forward. Gary French set a high bar for our Studio and we’re fortunate to have Carol here to carry on that legacy.”

Turner previously served as Skydance Television’s exec VP of physical production since 2018, where she oversaw physical production for comedies, drama, limited series and miniseries for the studio, including Grace and Frankie” and “Altered Carbon” on Netflix, “Isaac Asimov’s Foundation” for Apple and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” on Amazon. Prior to her time there, she was the first director for production for international originals at Netflix, growing the team there and overseeing Netflix’s first slates of originals from Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, India, Japan, Korea and Australia. Prior to Netflix, Turner was a senior executive in production at BBC Worldwide Production, overseeing scripted and unscripted series.

“I am honored and excited to join Jonnie and the incredible team he is building at ABC Studios,” said Turner. “It’s a momentous time in our industry, and I’m very much looking forward to the innovative and creative ways we’ll find to produce great television together. I am very grateful to the team at Skydance and proud of all of the work we did together.”