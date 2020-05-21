ABC Renews Majority of Its Shows for 2020-2021 Season, Orders David E. Kelley Drama and Kyra Sedgwick Comedy

ABC announced its new and returning shows for the 2020-2021 season on Thursday.

First up, the network announced renewals for the following shows: “American Housewife,” “The Bachelor,” “Black-ish,” “The Conners,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “The Goldbergs,” “A Million Little Things,” “Mixed-ish,” “The Rookie,” “Shark Tank,” “Stumptown,” “20/20” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

Those shows join previously announced renewals for “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19,” “The Good Doctor,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “American Idol,” and “The Bachelorette.” ABC had also previously announced a series order for a revival of “Supermarket Sweep” hosted by Leslie Jones as well as its summer game show slate.

The drama series “Emergence” and comedies “Schooled,” “Bless this Mess,” and “Single Parents” have all been canceled, along with the Tiffany Hadish-hosted revival of “Kids Say the Darndest Things.” The fate of freshman drama “For Life” will be determined at a later date as will that of the summer series “The Baker and the Beauty,” according to an individual with knowledge of the situation.

In terms of new shows, ABC had already given a straight-to-series order to the drama “Big Sky” from David E. Kelley. The broadcaster also announced a series order for the multi-camera comedy “Call Your Mother” (formerly “My Village”) starring Kyra Sedgwick, thus far marking the only regular series pick up from the network’s crop of pilots this year. Read full descriptions of both shows below. Decisions on the network’s remaining pilots will be made in the coming weeks.

The network will announce its fall 2020 schedule at a later date.

“At a time when we are physically apart and shared experiences matter more than ever, these shows will build on the strategy that has made us No. 1 this season – bringing people together, creating cultural moments, and making content that entertains and inspires across generations and demographics,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “Our top priority now is to work with our studio partners to ensure a safe return to production so that we can build on the strong momentum of a winning lineup with measured bets on new series that will invigorate our air and continue to deliver the quality programming that our viewers have come to expect and love.”

Like Fox, CBS, and The CW before it, ABC focused on renewing most of its shows for next season in the face of the ongoing production shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Likewise, the network made almost no pick ups from its pilot orders, as virtually no pilots were able to complete or even begin filming prior to the shutdown.

Unlike Fox and The CW, ABC did not announce any series acquisitions to fill any gaps in its schedule in the event that new and returning shows are unable to restart production in time for a fall launch. Fox announced that it would air the Spectrum original “LA’s Finest” in the fall, while The CW will air four acquired series, including “Swamp Thing” from DC Universe. In announcing its fall schedule, CBS fully expects most of its scripted shows to be ready despite the shutdown, including two of its new series.

NEW SERIES

BIG SKY

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”) comes “Big Sky,” a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, “Big Sky” is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan and C.J. Box and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the award-winning studio unit of the global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.

Cast: Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie, with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

CALL YOUR MOTHER

From Kari Lizer (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”), this multicamera comedy follows an empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought. “Call Your Mother” is produced by Sony Pictures Television & ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

Cast: Kyra Sedgwick as Jean Raines, Rachel Sennott as Jackie Raines, Joey Bragg as Freddie Raines, Patrick Brammall as Danny, Emma Caymares as Celia and Austin Crute as Lane.

(Pictured: Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone from “The Goldbergs”)