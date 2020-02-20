ABC Orders Single-Cam Comedy Pilot From ‘Splitting Up Together’ Creator

ABC has made a late addition to its pilot slate with the pick up of a single-camera comedy from Emily Kapnek.

The untitled project is described as a love story with a twist centering on New York City teenager Lennon Cochrane, whose life is turned upside down when she stumbles on a family secret. Lennon is further described as creative, rebellious, and endlessly indulged by her mother. She rarely heard the word no growing up. Raised to believe she could do anything, Lennon never worried about fitting into any conventional box. She found music early and it became the primary outlet for her self-expression. When her city life is upended, she struggles to adjust to her new circumstances.

Kapnek will write and executive produce the pilot under her Specifica Productions banner, with Dean Holland attached to direct in addition to executive producing. Holland and Kapnek developed the story together. ABC Studios, where Kapnek is under an overall deal, will produce.

Kapnek most recently developed the single-cam comedy “Splitting Up Together” for ABC, which was based on a Danish series. She previously created the shows “Selfie,” “Suburgatory,” “As Told by Ginger,” and “Emily’s Reasons Why Not.” “As Told by Ginger” was nominated for three Emmy Awards during its run.

She is repped by Hansen Jacobson.

Holland directed the pilot of “Splitting Up Together.” He has also directed multiple episodes of shows like “Parks and Recreation,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “The Good Place.” Most recently, he directed episodes of the ABC comedy “Bless This Mess.”

He is repped by UTA.

(Pictured: Emily Kapnek)