×

ABC Orders Single-Cam Comedy Pilot From ‘Splitting Up Together’ Creator

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Dan Lagana

ABC has made a late addition to its pilot slate with the pick up of a single-camera comedy from Emily Kapnek.

The untitled project is described as a love story with a twist centering on New York City teenager Lennon Cochrane, whose life is turned upside down when she stumbles on a family secret. Lennon is further described as creative, rebellious, and endlessly indulged by her mother. She rarely heard the word no growing up. Raised to believe she could do anything, Lennon never worried about fitting into any conventional box. She found music early and it became the primary outlet for her self-expression. When her city life is upended, she struggles to adjust to her new circumstances.

Kapnek will write and executive produce the pilot under her Specifica Productions banner, with Dean Holland attached to direct in addition to executive producing. Holland and Kapnek developed the story together. ABC Studios, where Kapnek is under an overall deal, will produce.

Kapnek most recently developed the single-cam comedy “Splitting Up Together” for ABC, which was based on a Danish series. She previously created the shows “Selfie,” “Suburgatory,” “As Told by Ginger,” and “Emily’s Reasons Why Not.” “As Told by Ginger” was nominated for three Emmy Awards during its run.

She is repped by Hansen Jacobson.

Holland directed the pilot of “Splitting Up Together.” He has also directed multiple episodes of shows like “Parks and Recreation,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “The Good Place.” Most recently, he directed episodes of the ABC comedy “Bless This Mess.”

He is repped by UTA.

(Pictured: Emily Kapnek)

More TV

  • Reese Witherspoon Kerry Washington Little Fires

    TV News Roundup: Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington's 'Little Fires Everywhere' Debuts First Trailer

    In today’s TV News Roundup, Hulu released a trailer for its upcoming series “Little Fires Everywhere” starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington and Netflix debuted a trailer for Taylor Tomlinson’s first hour-long comedy special. FIRST LOOKS Hulu has debuted a trailer for its upcoming eight-episode series “Little Fires Everywhere.” The series is based on Celeste [...]

  • IMDb TV

    IMDb TV Moves Content Team to Amazon Studios Under New Co-Heads

    Amazon-owned free streaming service IMDb TV is moving its content team to Amazon Studios, and will develop original programming under new IMDb TV co-heads of content Ryan Pirozzi and Lauren Anderson. The pair will lead all of the service’s programming, including creative development, production, licensing and strategy. Amazon Studios co-heads of television Albert Cheng and [...]

  • ABC Orders Comedy Pilot From 'Splitting

    ABC Orders Single-Cam Comedy Pilot From 'Splitting Up Together' Creator

    ABC has made a late addition to its pilot slate with the pick up of a single-camera comedy from Emily Kapnek. The untitled project is described as a love story with a twist centering on New York City teenager Lennon Cochrane, whose life is turned upside down when she stumbles on a family secret. Lennon [...]

  • Emmy FYC Season to Kick Off

    Emmy FYC Season to Kick Off With a Michael Sheen/Lizzy Caplan Reunion

    Brace yourself — Emmy campaign season gets underway next weekend, starting with a unique For Your Consideration double bill for Fox’s “Prodigal Son” and Hulu’s “Castle Rock” on Saturday, Feb. 29. Warner Bros. TV is behind the event, which will pair “Prodigal Son” star Michael Sheen and “Castle Rock” star Lizzy Caplan on the same [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad