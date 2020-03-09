×

ABC Orders Multi-Cam Comedy Pilot 'Kids Matter Now' From 'Joey' Creator

ABC is continuing its efforts to pick up more pilots outside of the traditional pilot season window with an order for the multi-cam comedy “Kids Matter Now.”

Written and executive produced by Shana Goldberg-Meehan, the series follows a diva boss with no patience for working parents who adopts a baby and has a change of heart, casting her mother-of-three assistant as an unlikely mentor and upending the office dynamics.

Christine Gernon is attached to direct the pilot. CBS Television Studios and 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

Goldberg-Meehan previously created the NBC sitcom “Joey,” the Matt LeBlanc-led spinoff of “Friends.” Goldberg-Meehan also worked on “Friends” as a writer and eventually executive producer. She also created the ABC comedy “Better With You.” Her other credits include “Mad About You,” “Speechless,” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

ABC previously gave an off-cycle pilot pick up, which the network has dubbed “second cycle,” to the medical drama “Triage.” That project hails from “Criminal Minds” showrunner Erica Messer and will be directed by Jon M. Chu.

ABC executives have been speaking more frequently about their desire to expand their second cycle pick ups, both at the recent Television Critics Association winter press tour in January and in an interview with Variety in February. 

“I think the term ‘off-cycle’ to a lot of people in the creative community has historically felt secondary, so it just becomes a part of regular old pilot season that takes a lot longer,” said Simran Sethi, executive VP of development and content strategy for ABC Entertainment. “So we’re calling it ‘second cycle’ because we’re considering things in two very distinct timelines — one being the traditional cycle that’s happening now … and in the second cycle we’re holding back some of our volume to shoot in that second window.”

