×

ABC News Says Employee Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
ABC News
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC News

An ABC News employee who works out the division’s Los Angeles bureau has tested positive for having coronavirus, the latest in a series of TV-news personnel to be stricken with the virus as it spreads across the United States.

ABC News President James Goldston told employees in a memo Monday that the staffer “was part of our Seattle coverage team and has been in isolation at home since last week and will remain in isolation under the supervision of their health care providers and the guidance of the CDC and local department of health.  The symptoms were mild, and I’m glad to report our colleague is feeling much better already.  We’re wishing for a full and speedy recovery.”

Goldston did not identify the employee by name or job.  He said that staffers in ABC News’ Los Angeles bureau are “working remotely until they can return to their offices.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, as health officials advise, last week we told the entire Seattle coverage team to self isolate and monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19,” Goldston added. “We immediately took steps to increase our protocols for cleaning and sanitizing the bureau, including frequently touched surfaces, the work stations and public areas.”

The ABC News disclosure is the latest from some of the nation’s biggest news organizations. CBS News has had to switch production facilities after learning a small handful of employees tested positive for the virus. NBC News on Monday revealed that a “Today” staffer had tested positive for it and indicated it had asked two on-air personalities, Al Roker and Craig Melvin, to stay home for a day.

 

 

More TV

  • ABC News

    ABC News Says Employee Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

    An ABC News employee who works out the division’s Los Angeles bureau has tested positive for having coronavirus, the latest in a series of TV-news personnel to be stricken with the virus as it spreads across the United States. ABC News President James Goldston told employees in a memo Monday that the staffer “was part [...]

  • Kristofer Hivju

    'Game of Thrones' Star Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    Kristofer Hivju, best known for playing the formidable, bearded Tormund on “Game of Thrones,” is the latest actor to test positive for the coronavirus. Hivju revealed the diagnosis in an Instagram post, saying that he is currently self-quarantining with his family in Norway. Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona [...]

  • Rihanna Met Gala

    Met Gala Postponed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

    The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced that the upcoming Met Gala in New York City has been postponed indefinitely. The event, an annual fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute, was set to take place on May 4. The theme was “About Time: Fashion and Duration.” “The Museum will remain closed through Saturday, April 4. [...]

  • South Africa coronavirus

    South Africa Imposes U.S., U.K. Travel Ban as Coronavirus Hits Production Hub

    As the growing coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt film and television production across the globe, the South African industry is bracing for the impact of the virus’s spread as the government announced a raft of emergency measures, including a travel ban on foreign nationals from the U.S. and the U.K. The ban cast a shadow [...]

  • Warren Littlefield, Noah Hawley, Chris Rock

    'Fargo' Season 4 Premiere Delayed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus

    The anticipated fourth season of FX’s anthology series “Fargo” will no longer premiere in April as planned. “Due to the postponement of production related to the coronavirus, the fourth installment of FX’s award-winning limited series ‘Fargo’ will no longer premiere on Sunday, April 19th,” FX Networks said in a statement. “A new premiere date will [...]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Jennifer Lopez"

    'Saturday Night Live' Postpones Next Three Shows Because of Coronavirus

    “Saturday Night Live” postponed its next three episodes because of coronavirus concerns, a source close to the NBC sketch comedy show confirmed to Variety. “SNL” was supposed to return on March 28 with host John Krasinski and musical guest Dua Lipa. But since “Saturday Night Live” films in front of a live audience in New [...]

  • Coronavirus: GLAAD to Lose $2 Million

    Coronavirus: GLAAD to Lose $2 Million in Wake of Media Awards Cancellations

    GLAAD could be looking at a loss of $2 million because of the coronavirus outbreak. The LGBTQ media watchdog group announced Monday that its upcoming Media Awards Gala in Los Angeles on April 16 has been canceled. The group is hoping to reschedule for the fall, but it’s still unclear if that will be possible. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad