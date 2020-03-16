ABC News Says Employee Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

An ABC News employee who works out the division’s Los Angeles bureau has tested positive for having coronavirus, the latest in a series of TV-news personnel to be stricken with the virus as it spreads across the United States.

ABC News President James Goldston told employees in a memo Monday that the staffer “was part of our Seattle coverage team and has been in isolation at home since last week and will remain in isolation under the supervision of their health care providers and the guidance of the CDC and local department of health. The symptoms were mild, and I’m glad to report our colleague is feeling much better already. We’re wishing for a full and speedy recovery.”

Goldston did not identify the employee by name or job. He said that staffers in ABC News’ Los Angeles bureau are “working remotely until they can return to their offices.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, as health officials advise, last week we told the entire Seattle coverage team to self isolate and monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19,” Goldston added. “We immediately took steps to increase our protocols for cleaning and sanitizing the bureau, including frequently touched surfaces, the work stations and public areas.”

The ABC News disclosure is the latest from some of the nation’s biggest news organizations. CBS News has had to switch production facilities after learning a small handful of employees tested positive for the virus. NBC News on Monday revealed that a “Today” staffer had tested positive for it and indicated it had asked two on-air personalities, Al Roker and Craig Melvin, to stay home for a day.