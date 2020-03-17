ABC Will Suspend ‘Strahan, Sara & Keke’ in Favor of Coronavirus News Show

ABC said it would temporarily suspend its “Strahan, Sara and Keke” early-afternoon talk show in favor of a news program led by anchor Amy Robach focused on the coronavirus crisis, the latest example of news programming supplanting entertainment and opinion shows as the nation grows more concerned about the contagion’s spread.

Starting Wednesday at 1 p.m. ABC will air “Pandemic: What You Need to Know,” anchored by Robach and featuring guidance from Jennifer Ashton, ABC News’ chief medical correspondent. The program is intended “to address the widespread issues caused by the global pandemic and offer solutions from those adjusting to a new way of life.”

The “Strahan, Sara and Keke,” program launched in the fall of 2018 and was billed as an extension of ABC’s “Good Morning America” franchise.

“Pandemic: What You Need to Know” is produced by ABC News Live, the network’s streaming news network. Katie den Daas is executive producer for ABC News Live special event coverage, and Cat McKenzie is senior producer. Justin Dial is senior executive producer for ABC News Live.

More to come…