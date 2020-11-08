ABC News to Honor Alex Trebek With ‘20/20’ Special

ABC News has announced that they will celebrate the life of late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who died on Sunday at the age of 80, with an hour-long primetime special.

Titled “Alex Trebek, Remembered: A 20/20 Special,” the show will air on ABC Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET. The special will profile Trebek’s life and career with rare footage of his early days on television, and will feature his interviews with “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan and “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchor T.J. Holmes. In these conversations, Trebek discussed what he wanted his final days to be like and what he learned while confronting stage four pancreatic cancer.

Strahan’s interview with Trebek’s wife of more than 30 years, Jean Trebek, will also air during the special. In the interview, Jean Trebek opened up about living with Trebek’s cancer and how it has impacted both of their lives. Lastly, the special will showcase Robin Roberts’ interview with Trebek after he first revealed his diagnosis, as well as tributes from Trebek’s co-workers.

“Alex Trebek, Remembered” will be hosted by ABC News’ Chris Connelly. “20/20” is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer and Terri Lichstein is senior broadcast producer. Ann Reynolds is senior producer, and Alison Lynn and Tami Sheheri are producers of the special.

Trebek revealed in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. Sony Pictures Entertainment, which has owned “Jeopardy!” since its predecessor Columbia Pictures Television acquired Merv Griffin Enterprises in 1986, has confirmed that “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Trebek will air through Dec. 25.