ABC Marketing Chief Rebecca Daugherty to Exit After 33 Years at the Network

Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Rebecca Daugherty ABC Entertainment
ABC marketing chief Rebecca Daugherty has announced she is leaving the network after 33 years.

Daugherty was promoted to executive VP of marketing for ABC Entertainment back in 2017, and oversaw marketing campaigns for a slew of ABC’s biggest shows including “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Desperate Housewives” and “The Conners.”

“Becky has worked on many memorable marketing campaigns over so many decades at ABC,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “She’s a thoughtful and passionate professional who leaves behind a legacy of outstanding work and an incredibly talented team. We’re so grateful for all she’s accomplished, and we wish her well as she embarks on the next chapter of her career.”

Daugherty began her ABC career in 1987, serving in a variety of marketing roles including vice president of dramas, movies and specials. Recently, she spearheaded campaigns for “The Good Doctor,” “A Million Little Things,” the revival of “Roseanne,” and the launch of “American Idol” on ABC. She was also a key part of establishing Shonda Rhimes’ TGIT lineup of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder.” 

“It has truly been a privilege to call ABC home for more than 30 years,” said Daugherty. “The marketing team is my second family, and I will never forget that immensely talented, extremely passionate group of people. I am in awe of them and their accomplishments every day. They will forever be a part of me as I move on to new opportunities, and I’m confident I’m leaving them in a stellar position to reach even greater heights.” 

Prior to joining ABC, Daugherty worked in marketing at Fox.

