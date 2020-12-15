ABC Developing Latinx Family Drama ‘The Three Joaquins’ From ‘Stumptown’ Writers

ABC is eyeing a potential series from two “Stumptown” writers.

The network has set up a development plus penalty deal for Latinx family drama “The Three Joaquins,” which hails from scribes Manuel Figueroa and Jordan Heimer.

Partially based on Figueroa’s childhood experience, “The Three Joaquins” tells the story of a wealthy and powerful Latinx family who have their Pasadena world turned upside down when the living proof of their father’s secret life arrives on their doorstep in the form of a 16-year-old kid who shares nothing with his family but their name.

The project is being produced by ABC Signature, with Figueroa and Heimer set to write and executive produce.

Other than “Stumptown,” which was canceled in Sept. due to COVID-19 after being renewed earlier in the year, the pair also worked together on Starz’s “Step Up: High Water.” The series, based on the “Step Up” films, was picked up by Starz back in May after a two-season run on YouTube. Both Figueroa and Heimer are repped by Heroes and Villains Entertainment and Matthew Wallerstein at Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.

Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad of The District are also on board to executive produce “The Three Joaquins.” They currently serve as exec producers on NBC’s “Superstore” and Freeform’s “The Bold Type.” Elias Gertler will oversee the project for The District.