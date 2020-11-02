ABC Developing Green Card Marriage Comedy From ‘The Good Place’ Writer

ABC has added a comedy from Latinx “The Good Place” writer Chris Encell to its slate.

The network has put into development “Borderline,” a single-cam which also hails from in-house studio ABC Signature and “The Office” producer Danny Chun.

“Borderline” centers around goody two-shoes Steve, who falls for reckless Maria. Their whirlwind romance is cut short when she gets deported. Now they must decide whether to bail on the potential love of their lives or take a leap of faith and get married. The show’s central question is, can two completely different people who barely know each other live happily ever after? Its answer: “Absolutely not, but they’re going to try.”

Encell is serving as writer and executive producer, with Chun on board as a non-writing exec producer. Beyond writing on two seasons of NBC’s “The Good Place,” Encell also co-produces the Netflix teen comedy-drama “On My Block.” In addition to that, he sold his original pilot “Barely, California,” based on his childhood Disney Plus. He is currently a producer on Fox’s animated comedy series “Housebroken.”

Chun’s other credits include “The Simpsons” and Fox comedy “Grandfathered.” He was most recently an executive producer on ABC’s “Speechless.”

News of “Borderline” being in the works comes amid an unusually slow development period at the broadcast networks due to COVID-19. Looking at the rest of ABC’s slate, the Disney-owned network has a single-cam comedy “Happy For You” and D.C. bar multi-cam “Nate’s” (both via 20th Television) in the pipeline, as well as a pair of dramas from “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail.