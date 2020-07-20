TV Ratings: ABC Game Shows Top Rerun-Heavy Sunday

Broadcast viewers had barely any original programming to watch on Sunday night, as the major networks aired reruns left, right and center.

ABC technically won the night, with a “Celebrity Family Feud” replay leading the way at a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.1 million total viewers. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” came second with a 0.5 and around 4.3 million viewers. Replays of “Press Your Luck” and “Match Game” both mustered up a 0.4 rating. 2.9 million pairs of eyeballs tuned in to the former, 2.8 million to the latter.

CBS was the only network which didn’t air entirely reruns, with its coverage of the finale day of the Memorial golf tournament hitting the fairway at a 0.5 rating and 5.3 million total viewers. Spaniard Jon Rahm came away a worthy winner of the tournament, snatching a spot at the top of the world golf rankings in the process. “60 Minutes” was delayed slightly by the golf, scoring a 0.3 rating and 3.7 million viewers. A “Tough As Nails” replay delivered a 0.2 and 1.9 million viewers, followed by an “NCIS: Los Angeles” rerun with a 0.3 rating and 2.5 million viewers.

Over on NBC, reruns of “Cannonball,” “Titan Games” and “America’s Got Talent” all scored a 0.3 rating. “Cannonball” drew the most viewers with 2.2 million, followed by “America’s Got Talent” with just under 2 million, and “Titan Games” with 1.4 million.

Fox aired reruns of its Animation Domination lineup, with “Family Guy” scoring highest at a 0.3 rating and 904,000 viewers. “The Simpsons,” “Bless the Harts” and “Bob’s Burgers” all came in at a 0.2 rating.

Finally on the CW, replays of “Stargirl” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” both scored a 0.1 rating.