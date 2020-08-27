ABC Fall Schedule Heavy on Unscripted Series Amid Pandemic Production Shutdown

In an unusual television season marked by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has kept production mostly at a standstill, ABC is rolling out a fall schedule that so far only includes unscripted series, though the network plans to announce scripted premiere dates in the near future.

“We’re fortunate to have such a strong unscripted slate to launch our first wave of programming this fall,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “Presenting the new ‘Supermarket Sweep’ with Leslie Jones alongside fresh, original episodes of returning shows that viewers have come to know and love is invigorating. And with our scripted series ramping up production, we look forward to announcing more premiere dates very soon.”

The announced schedule follows CBS, Fox and The CW’s offering up a look at their fall seasons. CBS’ recent fall premiere date announcement walked back plans to have most of their scripted shows back by early fall and leaned into unscripted and acquired series. Fox and The CW are filling the blanks with acquired series as well and have not slated most of their scripted originals at the time of this publishing.

ABC’s fall is filled with a number of network staples, including “The Bachelorette,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Shark Tank,” and “Dancing With the Stars.”

Monday nights will see two hours of long-running dance competition series “Dancing With the Stars,” starting Sept. 14.

Thursday nights are slated to see the biggest change. Where viewers would typically watch “Station 19,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “A Million Little Things,” the night is now filled with unscripted shows “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Press Your Luck,” and “Match Game,” all of which premiere on Sept. 24.

The newest season of “The Bachelorette” premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 13, while “Shark Tank” returns with new episodes on Friday, Oct. 16.

Sunday nights will see the premiere of previously announced new series “Supermarket Sweep,” hosted by “Saturday Night Live” star Jones, starting Oct. 18.

Wednesday nights, previously populated with “The Goldbergs,” “black-ish,” “The Conners,” “American Housewife,” and “Stumptown,” are now a question mark that await filling in by the network.

SUNDAY

7:00-8:00 PM AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERMARKET SWEEP (NEW SERIES)

9:00-10:00 PM WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE

10:00-11:00 PM CARD SHARKS

MONDAY

8:00-10:00 PM DANCING WITH THE STARS

TUESDAY

8:00-10:00 PM THE BACHELORETTE

WEDNESDAY

TO BE ANNOUNCED

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD

9:00-10:100 PM PRESS YOUR LUCK

10:00-11:00PM MATCH GAME

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SHARK TANK