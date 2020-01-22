ABC Picks Up Drama Pilot ‘Harlem’s Kitchen’ From ‘Scandal’ Writer

×

ABC has made their third drama pilot pick up and fourth pilot pick up overall for the 2020-2021 season.

The broadcaster has ordered the drama pilot “Harlem’s Kitchen.” It is described as an ensemble family drama set in a fine dining restaurant in Harlem. Ellis Rice, Executive Chef and patriarch, runs a successful restaurant with his wife and three daughters. But an unexpected death thrusts the family into turmoil and puts the restaurant’s future in jeopardy as long-buried secrets are revealed.

The series hails from writer and executive producer Zahir McGhee. David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, and Laurie Zaks of Mandeville Films will also executive produce along with Marcus Samuelsson. ABC Studios will produce. Both McGhee and Mandeville are currently under overall deals with the studio.

McGhee has most recently worked as a writer and co-executive/consulting producer on the current ABC series “Stumptown.” His other credits include “For The People,” “Scandal,” and “Private Practice.” He is repped by Ziffren Brittenham.

ABC’s other drama pilots include the vampire soap opera pilot “The Brides” from the team behind “Riverdale,” in which a trio of female vampires struggle to maintain the power they have amassed over their long lifetimes. ABC has also commissioned a pilot for a follow-up to the classic drama series “Thirtysomething.” The new show, titled “Thirtysomething(else),” will follow the kids of the original series’ main characters with multiple original cast members attached to return for the pilot. On the comedy side, ABC ordered the western single-cam comedy “Prospect” from Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer.

