ABC Orders Comedy Pilot From ‘Two and a Half Men’ Producers Eric and Kim Tannenbaum

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

CREDIT: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

ABC has ordered a pilot about three siblings with three different socio-economic statuses.

Titled “Home Economics,” the pilot is a single-camera comedy which hails from Lionsgate and ABC Studios. Comedy duo Michael Colton and John Aboud, who penned the scripted for the animated movie “Penguins of Madagascar” and both used to be regular commentators on VH1’s “Best Week Ever,” are writing and executive producing the project, alongside prolific producing partners Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, who are best known for their work on series like “Two and a Half Men.”

The Tannenbaums signed a multi-year deal with Lionsgate back in 2018.

“Home Economics” centers around three adult siblings: one in the one percent, one middle-class, and one barely holding on. Jason Wang of the Tannenbaum Company is also on board as a co-exec producer. Lionsgate Television’s Maxfield Elins will oversee the series on behalf of the studio.

The pilot represents only the fourth comedy on ABC’s development slate. It joins “Prospect,” a comedic western with a feminist twist, and “Work Wife,” inspired by the real-life partnerships of producers Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, on the list single-cams in the works at the ABC owned network.

On the drama front, ABC has a “Thirtysomething” follow-up project in the pipeline starring Chris Wood and Odette Annable, as well as a prospective show inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today.

