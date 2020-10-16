ABC Developing Comedy About Black-Owned D.C. Dive Bar From ‘Black Lady Sketch Show’ Writer

As the presidential election heats up, ABC is working on a comedy series about a fictional bar in Washington, D.C. where congressional staffers, among others, go to cool off.

The network has put into development a multi-cam comedy titled “Nate’s” which hails from 20th Television and “A Black Lady Sketch Show” writer Akilah Green.

“Nate’s” is a half-hour comedy that revolves around Nate’s, a black-owned, Washington, D.C. dive bar that has been serving drinks for the last 10 presidential administrations. This beloved cultural institution serves as a sanctuary for the congressional staffers, Metro workers, Beltway socialites, and other regulars who frequent it.

From the sounds of it the prospective series draws from Green’s personal experiences, given that she is a lawyer-turned-TV writer who spent several years working as a lobbyist in Washington, D.C. before switching careers. Green will serve as the lead writer and executive produces the project alongside Katie Newman and Luke Maxwell for 3 Arts. She comes

Other than both seasons of HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (in which she has also appeared in various small roles), Green’s recent writing credits include NBC’s “Perfect Harmony,” which was canceled after a single season. She was also a writer for the 2020 Emmys, which Jimmy Kimmel hosted live from Staples Center. She is repped by 3 Arts and Jonathan Shikora.

The “Nate’s” development news comes amid an unusually slow development period at the broadcast networks due to COVID-19. Looking at the rest of ABC’s slate, the Disney-owned network has a single-cam comedy “Happy For You” (also via 20th Television) from two former “Single Parents” writers, and a pair of dramas from “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail.