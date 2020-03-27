TV Ratings: ‘A Million Little Things’ and ‘Deputy’ Finales Post Stable Numbers

Thursday night saw a trio of season finales on broadcast TV, all of which didn’t show any growth, but didn’t lose any ground either.

On Fox, the Stephen Dorff-led drama “Deputy” aired its final episode of season 1 to a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.9 million total viewers, preceded by the season 1 finale of “Outmatched” with a 0.6 and 2.6 million viewers. Meaning that both shows came in exactly even in both metrics week-to-week. Earlier in the night “Last Man Standing” ticked down to a 0.8 rating and 4.5 million viewers.

“A Million Little Things” aired its season 2 finale to a 0.7 rating and 4.3 million not so little viewers, which represents a similar return to the penultimate episode. Both “Grey’s Anatomy” and its “Station 19” spinoff lost ground from their previous highs, with the former coming in at a 1.3 rating and 6.5 million viewers, and the latter scoring a 1.2 and 7.3 million.

On NBC, “Superstore” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” managed to retain 100% of their season high numbers from last week. The former scored a 0.9 rating and 3.6 million viewers to the latter’s 0.7 and 2.3 million. “Indebted” aired back-to-back episodes which averaged a 0.4 rating and around 1.6 million viewers. “Law & Order: SVU” ticked up a fraction from last week, coming in at a 0.7 and 3.8 million pairs of eyeballs.

“Legacies,” which aired its final episode for a while due to the coronavirus-caused production shutdown, scored a 0.2 rating and 626,000 total viewers on the CW. “Katy Keene” delivered a 0.1 and 549,000 total viewers, its highest Live+Same Day tally since the season premiere.

CBS aired only reruns, with back-to-back “Young Sheldon” episodes averaging a 0.7 rating and around 6.5 million viewers.