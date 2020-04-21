TV Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Drops to Season Low, ‘The Voice’ Ticks Down

Monday night saw some pretty significant dips in the TV ratings, as “9-1-1” dropped to a season low and “The Voice” ticked down.

The Fox show scored a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.6 million total viewers, a season 3 low in the former metric, but not in the latter. Episodes four through nine of season 3 all delivered a smaller audience than last night’s edition. “Prodigal Son” followed it up with a 0.7 rating and 3.4 million viewers, even on last episode.

Meanwhile “The Voice” won the night with a 1.4 and 9.1 million viewers, down from last Monday’s 1.6 rating and 9.8 million pairs of eyeballs. In a similar pattern to Fox, “Songland” came in even on last episode in the later time slot with a 0.8 rating and 4.4 million viewers.

Over on ABC, “The Bachelor” spinoff “Listen to Your Heart” dipped a fraction from last week’s less than stellar debut to a 0.6 rating and 2.9 million viewers. Fellow freshman “The Baker and the Beauty” baked up the same 0.5 score as last week and drew 2.8 million viewers.

A new episode of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” delivered a 0.2 rating and just over 1 million total viewers, a high for this cycle so far. A replay of the improv show followed with another 0.2 and around 900,000 viewers. A new episode of “Roswell, New Mexico” rounded off the night for the CW with a 0.1 and 686,000 viewers.

CBS aired only reruns on Monday night, with “The Neighborhood” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” leading the way both at a 0.6. Replays of “All Rise” and “Bull” both delivered a 0.4 rating for the Eye.