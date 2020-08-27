‘9-1-1’ Promotes John Harlan Kim to Series Regular for Season 4 (EXCLUSIVE)

John Harlan Kim has been upped to series regular on the upcoming fourth season of “9-1-1-” at Fox, Variety has learned exclusively.

Kim recurred last season as Albert Kim, the younger half-brother of firefighter Howie “Chimney” Kim (Kenneth Choi). The brothers had never met until Albert surprised Chimey by showing up on his doorstep from Korea. The series also stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, Rockmond Dunbar, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Reis, and Gavin McHugh.

Kim is best known for his four-season run on the TNT series “The Librarians.” His other TV credits include appearances on “Hawaii Five-O,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “The Pacific.” On the film side, Kim will next be seen opposite Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in the upcoming crime thriller “The Little Things.”

He is repped by Buchwald, Echo Lake Entertainment, and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

The fourth season of “9-1-1” is scheduled to debut on Fox in early 2021. The show has remained a strong ratings draw for the network throughout its run. The series averaged 10.4 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings, rising to 15.6 million viewers in multi-platform viewing.

“9-1-1” is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear are creators and executive producers with Minear serving as the series showrunner. Alexis Martin Woodall, Bradley Buecker, Bassett, Krause, John J. Gray, and Kristen Reidel also serve as executive producers. Brad Buecker directed the series premiere and continues to direct episodes of the series.