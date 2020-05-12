TV Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Season Finale Calls Up 4-Week Audience High

The characters of “9-1-1” may have been dealing with a pretty big emergency during the season 3 finale last night, but the show itself didn’t need to call for help in the ratings.

Fox’s highest-rated scripted show of the season closed out its third edition with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.1 million total viewers. That’s even in terms of rating on the penultimate episode, but also a four-week high audience-wise. The show’s largest audience of the season (7.6 million) came on April 13. “9-1-1” led the network to a narrow overall victory, after a replay of the show’s “Lone Star” spinoff only summoned up a 0.5 and 3.4 million viewers.

NBC came second on the night, with another at-home edition of “The Voice,” which saw the top nine contestants perform, scoring a 0.9 rating and 7.2 million viewers. That represents a season low rating for the competition series. “Songland” ticked up to a 0.7 and 3.7 million viewers.

Over on ABC, “The Bachelor” spinoff “Listen to Your Heart” came in even at a 0.6 rating and 2.9 million viewers, followed by “The Baker and the Beauty” which was also even at a 0.5 and 2.4 million viewers.

CBS aired a special episode of “The Price is Right,” which saw RuPaul join regular host Drew Carey to raise money for Planned Parenthood. The episode scored a 0.9 rating and just over 6 million total viewers. The Eye then aired three replays of “The Neighborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “Bull,” which scored a 0.6, a 0.4 and a 0.4 respectively.

Finally on the CW, a new episode of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” came in at a 0.2 and 1.1 million pairs of eyeballs, followed by a replay of the same show at a 0.2 and just under 1 million. A new “Roswell, New Mexico” episode rounded off the night with a 0.1 and 700,000 viewers.