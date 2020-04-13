‘9-1-1’ and ‘Lone Star’ Renewed at Fox

Fox has renewed “9-1-1” for Season 4 and “9-1-1: Lone Star” for Season 2.

The pair of shows hail from creators and executive producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. Both shows have done incredibly well for Fox, with the original show averaging 16 million viewers per episode in multiplatform viewing and the recently added sister series averaging 12.3 million, according to the network.

“’9-1-1′ and ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ are truly two of the strongest and most thrilling dramas on broadcast television, as well as being centerpieces for Fox Entertainment,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. “Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as their incredible teams of writers, directors, casts and entire crews, make jaw-dropping, edge-of-your-seat magic in every episode. From Los Angeles earthquakes and tsunamis to Texas-sized tornados and bucking broncos, both shows deliver incredible spectacle with strong, identifiable characters you care about week to week. We eagerly look forward to many more thrilling rescues in both series, which help honor this country’s brave first responders, as well as those around the world.”

“9-1-1” stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Reis, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Ryan Guzman. Murphy, Falchuk, and Minear created the series and serve as executive producers, with Minear serving as showrunner. Alexis Martin Woodall, Bradley Buecker, Bassett, Krause, John J. Gray, and Kristen Reidel also serve as executive producers. Brad Buecker directed the series premiere and continues to direct episodes of the series.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” stars Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra Aylina McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, Brianna Baker, and Mark Elias. Murphy, Falchuk, and Minear serve in the same roles. Martin Woodall, Buecker, Gray, and Bassett are also executive producers along with Rashad Raisani. Buecker directed the premiere and additional episodes.

Both shows are produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.