’68 Whiskey’ Canceled After One Season at Paramount Network

Pour one out for “68 Whiskey.”

Paramount Network has canceled the dark comedy after a single season, Variety has confirmed. News of the cancelation comes around six months after the show wrapped its 10-episode run.

Blending drama with humor, “68 Whiskey” followed a multicultural band of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan on a base nicknamed “The Orphanage.” Together, the medics navigate a dangerous and sometimes absurd world, relying on comradery, various vices, and occasionally a profound sense of purpose to carry them through. The show starred Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Nicholas Coombe and Derek Theler.

“68 Whiskey” hailed from Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and their Imagine Television banner. The duo served as executive producers on the project, alongside series creator and writer Roberto Benabib. Howard was originally lined up to direct the pilot, but that responsibility eventually fell to Michael Lehmann.

After getting off to a strong start (the premiere drew 2 million viewers after three days of delayed viewing, according to Nielsen), the numbers for “68 Whiskey” slipped for the remainder of the season. Its sole outing is currently available to stream on CBS All Access.

At the time it premiered, Paramount Network president of development and production Keith Cox said the show was another sign of the network’s “mission to deliver TV as big as the movies.”

“It’s unlike anything else on television right now, truly exploring modern military life in a way we’ve never seen before. It’s a provocative look at the cultural and social tensions faced by the men and women serving their country,” Cox said of the show.

Othe EPs on “68 Whiskey” included Imagine Television Group chairman Francie Calfo and Imagine TV president Samie Kim Falvey. Zion Rubin, the creator of the Israeli television series “Charlie Golf One” from which “68 Whiskey” was adapted, also executive produced along with Efrat Shmaya Dror and Danna Stern.