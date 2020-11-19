50 Cent, Mary J. Blige to Produce Musical Comedy Series With Put Pilot Order at ABC

ABC has given a put pilot order to a musical comedy series that boasts Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Mary J. Blige among its executive producers.

Titled “Family Affair,” the single-camera series follows A-ron, a faded R&B star and committed bachelor whose life is thrown into a tailspin when he’s saddled with raising his sister’s four kids. A-ron is overwhelmed and underwater until he discovers that musical talent runs in the family. With their sights set on success, A-ron’s about to learn that managing a music group might be hard, but raising four kids is even harder.

According to sources, ABC picked up the project after a multi-network bidding war. It has a substantial penalty attached in the high six figure range. ABC has plans to open a writers’ room, with the show representing one of ABC’s largest commitments this season.

Devon and Ranada Shepard will serve as writers and executive producers on the project. Jackson will executive produce under his G Unit Film & Television banner, while Blige and Bruce Miller will executive producer via their Blue Butterfly Productions. David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles of Universal Music/Polygram will also executive produce, as will Noah Rosenberg. ABC Signature is the studio.

The series represents another team up for Jackson and Blige, with Blige currently starring in the Starz drama “Power Book II: Ghost.” Jackson is an executive producer on that series, as he was on the mothership show. He will also executive produce all of the other “Power” spinoffs in the works at Starz. “Family Affair” is also Jackson’s latest project with ABC, as he currently executive produces the drama series “For Life” at the network. That show’s second season recently launched.

Among Jackson’s other TV projects is the CBS All Access drama “Twenty Four Seven” with Tip “T.I.” Harris. He is also developing multiple shows at Starz outside of “Power” as part of his rich overall deal with the premium cabler.

He is repped by APA and attorneys Eric Feig and Stephen Savva.

In addition to her role on “Power Book II: Ghost,” Blige’s recent onscreen credits include “The Umbrella Academy” and “Mudbound” for Netflix. For “Mudbond,” she was nominated for the Academy Awards for best supporting actress and best original song. She also previously set up the drug queenpin drama “Philly Reign” at USA Network, on which she is an executive producer.

Blige is repped by APA, Granderson Des Rochers LLP, and The Lede Company.

Devon previously worked on shows such as “Legends of Chamberlain Heights,” “Being Mary Jane,” “Weeds,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” and “House of Lies,” while Ranada’s include “Born Again Virgin” and “Connecting…”

They are repped by APA, Nacelle Company, and Hansen Jacobson. Rosenberg is repped by APA and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC.