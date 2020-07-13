What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Brave New World’ and a ’30 Rock’ Special

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. As many across the country continue to practice self-isolation due to coronavirus, why not while away a few hours on some of the shows below?

This week, Peacock launches with a slate of originals, and NBC airs its “30 Rock” special.

“Brave New World,” Peacock, Wednesday

Peacock’s splashiest original available upon launch is “Brave New World,” based on Aldous Huxley’s classic novel. The series imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. It stars Alden Ehrenreich, “Game of Thrones” alum Harry Lloyd, “Downton Abbey” star Jessica Brown Findlay.

“United We Fall,” ABC, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

ABC’s newest comedy is “United We Fall,” which is described as a “realistic family sitcom.” It follows the trials and tribulations of Jo and Bill (played by Christina Vidal Mitchell and Will Sasso), parents of two young kids, as they try to make it day to day as a functioning family. The pair are joined by Bill’s judgmental live-in mother and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family, neither of whom hesitate to let them know when they’re seemingly screwing up.

“The House of Ho,” HBO Max, Thursday

This docu-soap, which HBO Max describes as being “in the spirit of ‘Crazy Rich Asians,'” takes viewers into the opulent, over-the-top world of the wealthy Ho family. Led by patriarch Binh and his wife, Hue, the family has built a multi-million dollar bank, a real estate development company and a new generation of American Ho’s.

“30 Rock,” NBC, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Liz Lemon and co. are back for an albeit brief and corporate-driven special episode. The special will feature the return of cast members Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer among others. This original, remotely-produced event will also double as an upfront special for the NBCUniversal properties.

“The Alienist: Angel of Darkness,” TNT, Sunday, 9 p.m.

Season 2 of “The Alienist” launches this week, and finds Sara (Dakota Fanning) leading the charge on a brand-new case, having opened her own private detective agency. She reunites with Dr. Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), the formidable alienist, and John Moore (Luke Evans), now a New York Times reporter, to find Ana Linares, the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular.