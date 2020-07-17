TV Ratings: ‘30 Rock’ Reunion Fails to Deliver Large Audience

NBC aired its hour-long reunion special “episode” on Thursday night to un-spectacular numbers.

The special, which doubled as a lengthy ad for NBCUniversal and its new streaming service, Peacock, averaged a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and only 2.5 million viewers across its runtime. It’s of course worth nothing that multiple NBC affiliates (namely Gray Television, Hearst, Nexstar, Tegna and Sinclair Broadcasting Group) refused to air the special due to its promotional nature, which likely contributed at least in part to those small numbers, and that the special will probably generate the bulk of its viewership on Peacock when it launches there. The special will also air tonight across a bevy of NBCU networks (USA , Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY and CNBC).

In fact, “30 Rock” was beaten in the 8 p.m. time slot by a new episode of ABC’s “Holey Moley,” which scored a 0.5 rating and 3.4 million total viewers. “Don’t,” the new game show from Ryan Reynolds and Adam Scott, followed that up with the same rating and 2.7 million total viewers. “To Tell The Truth” rounded off the night with ABC with a 0.4 rating and just under 3 million viewers. All three ABC shows ticked down from their previous episodes.

ABC ended up in a tie with Univision for first place on the night, which wasn’t surprising given that NBC followed the “30 Rock” special with reruns of “Superstore” (0.2 rating and 1.1 million viewers), “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (0.2 rating and 883,000 viewers) and “Law & Order: SVU” (0.2 rating and 1.5 million viewers).

Meanwhile over on Fox, the finale of “Labor of Love” drew the show’s largest audience in a month with just under 1 million pairs of eyeballs tuning in. Its 0.2 rating has been the same across the last four episodes. “Celebrity Watch Party” came in even week-to-week with a 0.3 rating and 1.4 million viewers.

The CW premiered its summer reality series “Killer Camp” to a decent 0.1 rating and only 520,000 total viewers. A “Masters of Illusion” replay followed that up with a 0.1 and 409,000 viewers.

CBS aired only reruns on the night, with “Young Sheldon” leading the way at a 0.4 and 4.1 million viewers. Replays of “The Unicorn” and “Mom” both scored a 0.3 rating and around 3 million viewers each. An “NCIS: Los Angeles” rerun scored a 0.2 and 2.4 million viewers.