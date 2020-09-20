Emmy Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

After a most unconventional awards season, the Emmys are finally upon us. Sunday’s 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, held virtually for the first time, will be a showdown between Netflix and HBO.

Netflix leads with a record-breaking 160 nominations — the most ever for any network — followed by HBO with 107 nods.

HBO’s “Watchmen” tops nominees with 26 nods, followed by Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with 20 nominations. Netflix’s “Ozark” and another HBO hit, “Succession,” tied for third with 18 noms.

With expanded comedy and drama series categories, "Better Call Saul" (AMC), "The Crown" (Netflix), "The Handmaid’s Tale" (Hulu), "Killing Eve" (BBC America/AMC), "The Mandalorian" (Disney Plus), "Ozark" (Netflix), "Stranger Things" (Netflix) and "Succession" (HBO) are vying for top drama. "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO), "Dead to Me" (Netflix), "The Good Place" (NBC), "Insecure" (HBO), "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix), "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video), "Schitt’s Creek" (Pop TV) and "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX) are in the comedy race.

The Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC.

Here’s the full winners list, updating live:

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America/AMC)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“Mrs. America” (Hulu)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”)

Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”)

Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)

Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Regina King (“Watchmen”)

Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”)

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”)

Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott (“Hollywood”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”)

Jovan Adepo (“Watchmen”)

Louis Gossett Jr. (“Watchmen”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor (“Hollywood”)

Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”)

Margo Martindale (“Mrs. America”)

Tracey Ullman (“Mrs. America”)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Jean Smart (“Watchmen”)

Competition Program

“The Masked Singer” (Fox)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

“Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Directing for a Comedy Series

“The Great,” “The Great” [Pilot] (Hulu)

Matt Shakman

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (Prime Video)

Amy Sherman-Palladino

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Marvelous Radio” (Prime Video)

Daniel Palladino

“Modern Family,” “Finale Part 2” (ABC)

Gail Mancuso

“Ramy,” “Miakhalifa.mov” (Hulu)

Ramy Youssef

“Schitt’s Creek,” “Happy Ending” (Pop TV)

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy

“Will & Grace,” “We Love Lucy” (NBC)

James Burrows

Directing for a Drama Series

“The Crown,” “Aberfan” (Netflix)

Benjamin Caron

“The Crown,” “Cri de Coeur” (Netflix)

Jessica Hobbs

“Homeland,” “Prisoners of War” (Showtime)

Lesli Linka Glatter

“The Morning Show,” “The Interview” (Apple TV Plus)

Mimi Leder

“Ozark,” “Fire Pink” (Netflix)

Alik Sakharov

“Ozark,” “Su Casa Es Mi Casa” (Netflix)

Ben Semanoff

“Succession,” “Hunting” (HBO)

Andrij Parekh

“Succession,” “This Is Not for Tears” (HBO)

Mark Mylod

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

“Little Fires Everywhere,” “Find a Way” (Hulu)

Lynn Shelton

“Normal People,” “Episode 5” (Hulu)

Lenny Abrahamson

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Maria Schrader

“Watchmen,” “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” (HBO)

Nicole Kassell

“Watchmen,” “Little Fear of Lightning” (HBO)

Steph Green

“Watchmen,” “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)

Stephen Williams

Writing for a Comedy Series

“The Good Place,” “Whenever You’re Ready” (NBC)

Michael Schur

“The Great,” “The Great” (Hulu)

Tony McNamara

“Schitt’s Creek,” “Happy Ending” (Pop TV)

Daniel Levy

“Schitt’s Creek,” “The Presidential Suite” (Pop TV)

David West Read

“What We Do in the Shadows,” “Collaboration” (FX Networks)

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil

“What We Do in the Shadows,” “Ghosts” (FX Networks)

Paul Simms

“What We Do in the Shadows,” “On the Run” (FX Networks)

Stefani Robinson

Writing for a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul,” “Bad Choice Road” (AMC)

Thomas Schnauz

“Better Call Saul,” “Bagman” (AMC)

Gordon Smith

“The Crown,” “Aberfan” (Netflix)

Peter Morgan

“Ozark,” “All In” (Netflix)

Chris Mundy

“Ozark,” “Boss Fight” (Netflix)

John Shiban

“Ozark,” “Fire Pink” (Netflix)

Miki Johnson

“Succession,” “This Is Not for Tears”

Jesse Armstrong

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

“Mrs. America,” “Shirley” (FX Networks)

Tanya Barfield

“Normal People,” “Episode 3” (Hulu)

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch

“Unbelievable,” “Episode 1” (Netflix)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman

“Unorthodox,” “Part 1” (Netflix)

Anna Winger

“Watchmen,” “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson