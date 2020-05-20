‘13 Reasons Why’ Final Season Trailer Asks if Clay Is Ready to Let His Secrets Out (Watch)

Monty was framed.

Those are the damning words spray painted onto doors at Liberty High in the final season of “13 Reasons Why” that set the final season’s drama in action, as revealed in the official trailer Netflix released Wednesday.

Monty, or Montgomery de la Cruz (Timothy Granaderos) was the violent teenager who raped Tyler (Devin Druid) and constantly bullied a number of other classmates, as well. He died in the third season of the show, which kept him unable from being able to to deny the accusations that he killed Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice).

But now it appears someone out there is not OK with him taking the fall for that particular crime.

“I think we may have a few problems,” Dylan Minnette’s Clay Jensen says in the trailer, which you can watch above.

As the characters inch toward their graduation, they suddenly have to contend with whether or not they are being watched and will be discovered for how they let Monty take the blame in Bryce’s death.

As Clay’s therapist Dr. Ellman (Gary Sinise) puts it, “When I look at you, Clay, I see a kid who’s paying a very high price and I don’t yet know what for. I suspect it might be for secrets you keep.”

When will enough be enough? By the looks of the trailer, not before more fights, police involvement, paranoia, hallucinations of the deceased, and a tough decision for Clay.

“Are you ready to let those secrets out?” he is asked.

The answer will be revealed when the final season of “13 Reasons Why” launches June 5 on Netflix.

“13 Reasons Why” was created by Brian Yorkey who showruns. Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez and Joy Goman also executive produce. The final season’s cast includes Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn Miles Heizer, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Ross Butler, Druid, Sinise, Anne Winters, Deaken Bluman, Tyler Barnhardt, Austin Aaron, Inde Navarrette, RJ Brown, Steven Weber, Brenda Strong, Amy Hargreaves, Josh Hamilton, Mark Pellegrino and Jan Luis Castellanos. Prentice and Granaderos also make appearances in the final season.