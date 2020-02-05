×

Yellow Bird U.S. Options ‘A Semi-Definitive List of Worst Nightmares’

Banijay Group-owned company Yellow Bird U.S. has optioned the rights of Krystal Sutherland’s “A Semi-Definitive List of Worst Nightmares” to produce a TV series adaptation.

The book centers on 17-year old Esther Solar who believes everyone in her family has been cursed with a debilitating phobia that will ultimately kill them.  While she is yet to discover biggest fear, Esther starts cataloguing every possibility in the eponymous “semi-definitive list”. When her childhood crush, Jonah, discovers the list he convinces her to tackle each and every fear, including the one she was yet to consider, love.

“I was immediately so impressed by how insightful the writing is. Krystal has an incredible voice and a rare ability to explore difficult themes, including mental health and generational trauma, with heart, humor and hope,” said Marianne Gray, executive producer of Yellow Bird U.S.

“A Semi-Definitive List of Worst Nightmares” is being developed and produced by Yellow Bird U.S., with Gray and Gil Goldschein executive producing.

Launched in 2018 as a joint venture between Yellow Bird Sweden and Bunim/Murray Productions, Yellow Bird U.S. is focused on developing premium dramas for the U.S. market. So far the company has optioned the bestselling novels “The 7 Keys” by Åsa Schwartz, and “I Found You” from Lisa Jewell.

Sutherland’s first novel, “Our Chemical Hearts,” is also currently being adapted as a feature. The novelist is repped by UTA and Yellow Bird U.S. is repped by WME.

 

