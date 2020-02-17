×

Germany’s ZDF Enterprises, NDF Team to Form FictionMagnet

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of NDF

ZDF Enterprises, a division of German broadcasting powerhouse ZDF, has partnered with independent production outfit Neue Deutsche Filmgesellschaft (“Mountain Medic”), to form FictionMagnet Producktions.

The new entity will develop and produce fictional TV formats for ZDF. NDF will hold 51% of the joint venture and ZDF 49%. The company will be based in Unterfohring and will be managed by the two NDF CEOs, Eric Welbers and Matthias Walther (pictured).

First up from FictionMagnet will be “In Their 50s,” a TV movie based on 1995 property “Um die 30,” for which writers Dominik Raacke and Ralf Huettner won the TeleStar award for best writer for a series. Raacke and Huettner will reunite for “In Their 50s.”

Fred Burcksen, president and CEO of ZDF Enterprises, said: “Pooling the program-making expertise, international experience and corporate commitment of our two companies creates the ideal conditions for making successful German productions for the domestic and international markets.”

Welbers and Walther said: “Collaboration on fictional productions by NDF and ZDF began back in 1988 with ‘The Heritage of the Guldenburgs’ and a close and highly successful partnership with ZDF and ZDF Enterprises has developed over the years, which we are now reshaping for the future.”

More TV

  • Devils

    See Patrick Dempsey in First Trailer for Sky Italia, Lux Vide’s ‘Devils’

    Sky Italia has launched the first trailer for its highly anticipated thriller “Devils,” set to premiere in April on Sky. Produced by Lux Vide and Orange Studio with funding from Sky Studios, the series is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Global Distribution. The trailer drops hot off the heels of news that Comcast-owned satellite TV operator [...]

  • Sharp Objects

    Entertainment One Commits to Drama: "Hasbro Bought the Business to Expand It"

    “Sharp Objects” and “Run” producer-distributor Entertainment One is reassuring partners of its commitment to drama following its acquisition by toy giant Hasbro. EOne has always cultivated a strong set of procedurals, such as ABC’s Nathan Fillion-starrer “The Rookie” and Fox’s Stephen Dorff-led “Deputy,” but has also gained traction with cable propositions such as HBO’s “Sharp [...]

  • Germany’s ZDF Enterprises, NDF Team to

    Germany’s ZDF Enterprises, NDF Team to Form FictionMagnet

    ZDF Enterprises, a division of German broadcasting powerhouse ZDF, has partnered with independent production outfit Neue Deutsche Filmgesellschaft (“Mountain Medic”), to form FictionMagnet Producktions. The new entity will develop and produce fictional TV formats for ZDF. NDF will hold 51% of the joint venture and ZDF 49%. The company will be based in Unterfohring and [...]

  • Homecoming

    'Homecoming' Showrunner Eli Horowitz to Head Series Mania UGC Writers Campus

    Eli Horowitz, creator and showrunner of the Julia Roberts-led Amazon series “Homecoming,” will be the president of the UGC Writers Campus at annual series showcase Series Mania. The Campus is a week-long writing workshop for emerging TV drama writers from Europe. Twenty screenwriters were chosen from more than 100 applicants. The workshop will be run [...]

  • duncanville

    'Duncanville' Starring Amy Poehler: TV Review

    Lovable dirtbag families have been the core of Fox’s Sunday “Animation Domination” lineup for years, a truth further underlined by the fact that its newest entry “Duncanville” comes from longtime “Simpsons” producers Mike and Julie Thacker Scully. Along with co-creator Amy Poehler, they’ve now made a show about a family more tied to the present [...]

  • Chaka Khan arrives at the Vanity

    Chaka Khan Joins Fergie in Pantheon of Memorable NBA National Anthem Performances

    It takes a lot to make a performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” before the NBA All-Star Game trend higher on social media than the game itself, but Chaka Khan has managed what Fergie was able to two years ago, with a unique rendering of the National Anthem that threatened to render anything that followed [...]

  • Jason Davis

    Jason Davis, Voice Actor on Disney Channel's 'Recess,' Dies at 35

    Jason Davis, a voice actor on the Disney Channel show “Recess,” died in Los Angeles on Sunday. He was 35. “I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles. Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad