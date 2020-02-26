×

‘World Beyond,’ ‘Upload,’ ‘Trying’ Set for Canneseries

By

Ben's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dignity
CREDIT: Invercine & Wood

PARIS  —  AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” Amazon Prime’s “Upload,” and Apple TV’s “Trying” will make their international premieres at the 3rd edition of Canneseries, which will run from March 27 to April 1.

The Riviera-set fest will host tributes to David Hasselhoff (“Baywatch”), “Sharp Object” and “Euphoria” breakout Sydney Sweeney, and “Transparent” star Judith Light, before closing with the world premiere of “The Bureau,” Season 5.

Producer Gale Anne Hurd (“The Walking Dead,” “Aliens”) will lead this year’s jury alongside actors Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”), Camille Cottin (“Call My Agent”) and Katja Herbers (“Westworld”), director Tawfik Abu Wael (“Our Boys”) and rocker Steward Copeland.

Pay-TV service Canal Plus will bring two high-profile French language offerings, launching the final season premiere of their spy thriller “The Bureau” and the series premiere of their hip-hop drama “Validé,” which was co-created by popular local star Franck Gastambide.

Of then ten series in the festival’s highly selective competition, the English-and Norwegian-language “Atlantic Crossing” seems likely to draw attention. Produced by Cinenord and sold by Beta Film, the lavish historical piece follows a Norwegian crown princess who fled the Nazis and moved into the White House, with Kyle MacLachlan playing the role of Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Beta Film is also handling the Russian dramedy “257 Reasons to Live,” which follows a young woman who decides to pursue her dreams after overcoming a potentially fatal illness.

Of the two Israeli series playing in competition, “Losing Alice” will make its world premiere, while “The Grave” will premiere internationally.

Created by playwright Sigal Avin and produced by Dori Media, the noirish “Losing Alice” centers on 47-year-old filmmaker who becomes obsessed with a younger femme fatale.  Keshet’s “The Grave” offers a time-travel mystery drama from creator Omri Givon, who won Canneseries’ top prize in 2018 with his series “When Heroes Fly.”

Swedish legal thriller “Top Dog” and Danish police drama “DNA” offer the requisite doses of Scandi Noir. Adapted from author Jens Lapidus’ best-seller, “Top Dog” sends a young lawyer and recently-released convict into the heart of a criminal affair, while the Arte co-produced and Newen sold “DNA” drops actors Anders W. Berthelsen (“The Killing”) and Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years”) into an unsettling abduction drama.

 

Competition

“257 Reasons to Live” (Alexey Lyapichev, Russia)

“Atlantic Crossing” (Alexander Eik, Norway)

“Dignity” (Maria Elena Wood, Patricio Pereira, Chile/Germany)

“DNA (Kidnapping)” (Torleif Hoppe, Denmark/France)

“Losing Alice” (Sigal Avin, Israel)

“Man in Room 301” (Kate Ashfield, Mikko Kuparinen, Finland)

“Partisan” (Amir Chamdin, Fares Fares, Sweden)

“The Grave” (Omri Givon, Israel)

“Top Dog” (Veronica Zacco, Jens Lapidus, Sweden)

“Trying” (Andy Wolton, UK)

 

Out of Competition

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” (Scott M. Gimple, Matthew Negrete, USA)

“Upload” (Greg Daniels, USA)

“Validé” (Franck Gastambide, Charles Van Tieghem, Xavier Lacaille, Giulio Callegari, France)

“The Mandalorian” (Jon Favreau, USA)

“The Bureau” (Eric Rochant, France)

More TV

  • Dignity

    ‘World Beyond,’ ‘Upload,’ ‘Trying’ Set for Canneseries

    PARIS  —  AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” Amazon Prime’s “Upload,” and Apple TV’s “Trying” will make their international premieres at the 3rd edition of Canneseries, which will run from March 27 to April 1. The Riviera-set fest will host tributes to David Hasselhoff (“Baywatch”), “Sharp Object” and “Euphoria” breakout Sydney Sweeney, and “Transparent” star Judith [...]

  • Judith Light shot by Peter Yang

    Judith Light to Receive Variety Icon Award at Canneseries

    Judith Light will receive the third-ever Variety Icon Award at Canneseries. “I am profoundly honored to receive the Variety Icon Award as Variety has been a powerful support to me for for so many years,” Light said. “More than four decades into my career, I am so still so grateful to participate in telling stories that [...]

  • Netflix Corporate Headquarters in Los Gatos

    Netflix Looks to Dispel Myths in Berlin as it Ramps Up European Production

    Netflix is looking to create more transparency and dispel some of the myths around working with the streaming giant as it ramps up its European operations, though the company’s fast-paced shooting schedules are “not for everyone,” director of international originals Rachel Eggebeen said Tuesday morning at the Berlinale Series Market. “It’s a fast pace that [...]

  • Piv Bernth

    Sweden's SVT Orders Crime Drama ‘Blackwater’ From ‘The Killing’ Producer Piv Bernth

    Swedish broadcaster SVT has ordered a six-part TV adaptation of Kerstin Ekman’s crime novel “Blackwater” from Piv Bernth’s Apple Tree Productions. The series will be coproduced with ARD Degeto in Germany, and Filmpool Nord, and distributed internationally by ITV Studios. It has pre-sold to DR in Denmark, NRK in Norway, YLE in Finland, and RUV [...]

  • FREUD

    Marvin Kren on His Upcoming Netflix Original Thriller Series ‘Freud’

    “Freud,” Netflix’s upcoming mystery thriller from director by Marvin Kren, places a young Sigmund, before his establishment as a worldwide medical icon, in the middle of a brutal 19th century murder case in Vienna. A Vienna native himself, Kren won numerous awards for his work in TV (“Four Blocks”) and film (“Rammbock,” “Blood Glacier”). In addition [...]

  • Heide Schwochow, Constantin Lieb and Christian

    ‘Transitniki’ Wins Trip to Lille’s Series Mania at Berlin CoPro Series 2020

    Reciprocating an exchange which saw Series Mania 2019 Co-Pro Pitching winner “Capturing Big Mouth” participate at this year’s Berlin CoPro Series, German project “Transitniki” will make the return trip to Lille next month, having been selected by Series Mania representatives in Berlin. From Germany’s Rohfilm Factory, “Transitniki” is set in 1985, behind the Iron Curtain, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad