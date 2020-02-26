‘World Beyond,’ ‘Upload,’ ‘Trying’ Set for Canneseries

PARIS — AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” Amazon Prime’s “Upload,” and Apple TV’s “Trying” will make their international premieres at the 3rd edition of Canneseries, which will run from March 27 to April 1.

The Riviera-set fest will host tributes to David Hasselhoff (“Baywatch”), “Sharp Object” and “Euphoria” breakout Sydney Sweeney, and “Transparent” star Judith Light, before closing with the world premiere of “The Bureau,” Season 5.

Producer Gale Anne Hurd (“The Walking Dead,” “Aliens”) will lead this year’s jury alongside actors Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”), Camille Cottin (“Call My Agent”) and Katja Herbers (“Westworld”), director Tawfik Abu Wael (“Our Boys”) and rocker Steward Copeland.

Pay-TV service Canal Plus will bring two high-profile French language offerings, launching the final season premiere of their spy thriller “The Bureau” and the series premiere of their hip-hop drama “Validé,” which was co-created by popular local star Franck Gastambide.

Of then ten series in the festival’s highly selective competition, the English-and Norwegian-language “Atlantic Crossing” seems likely to draw attention. Produced by Cinenord and sold by Beta Film, the lavish historical piece follows a Norwegian crown princess who fled the Nazis and moved into the White House, with Kyle MacLachlan playing the role of Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Beta Film is also handling the Russian dramedy “257 Reasons to Live,” which follows a young woman who decides to pursue her dreams after overcoming a potentially fatal illness.

Of the two Israeli series playing in competition, “Losing Alice” will make its world premiere, while “The Grave” will premiere internationally.

Created by playwright Sigal Avin and produced by Dori Media, the noirish “Losing Alice” centers on 47-year-old filmmaker who becomes obsessed with a younger femme fatale. Keshet’s “The Grave” offers a time-travel mystery drama from creator Omri Givon, who won Canneseries’ top prize in 2018 with his series “When Heroes Fly.”

Swedish legal thriller “Top Dog” and Danish police drama “DNA” offer the requisite doses of Scandi Noir. Adapted from author Jens Lapidus’ best-seller, “Top Dog” sends a young lawyer and recently-released convict into the heart of a criminal affair, while the Arte co-produced and Newen sold “DNA” drops actors Anders W. Berthelsen (“The Killing”) and Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years”) into an unsettling abduction drama.

Competition

“257 Reasons to Live” (Alexey Lyapichev, Russia)

“Atlantic Crossing” (Alexander Eik, Norway)

“Dignity” (Maria Elena Wood, Patricio Pereira, Chile/Germany)

“DNA (Kidnapping)” (Torleif Hoppe, Denmark/France)

“Losing Alice” (Sigal Avin, Israel)

“Man in Room 301” (Kate Ashfield, Mikko Kuparinen, Finland)

“Partisan” (Amir Chamdin, Fares Fares, Sweden)

“The Grave” (Omri Givon, Israel)

“Top Dog” (Veronica Zacco, Jens Lapidus, Sweden)

“Trying” (Andy Wolton, UK)

Out of Competition

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” (Scott M. Gimple, Matthew Negrete, USA)

“Upload” (Greg Daniels, USA)

“Validé” (Franck Gastambide, Charles Van Tieghem, Xavier Lacaille, Giulio Callegari, France)

“The Mandalorian” (Jon Favreau, USA)

“The Bureau” (Eric Rochant, France)