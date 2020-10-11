Wild Bunch TV to Launch Dramas ‘Crisis Unit,’ ‘Fragile,’ ‘We Are Now’ at MIPCOM, MIA (EXCLUSIVE)

Wild Bunch TV is set to launch three new series, “Crisis Unit,” “Fragile” and “We Are Now,” at MIPCOM and the Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo (MIA) in Rome.

Created and directed by Jacob Berger, “Crisis Unit” is a political thriller set in the murky underworld of the humanitarian industry in Yemen. Starring Isabelle Caillat and André Dussollier, it explores the complexity of humanitarian work through the eyes of an inexperienced young woman suddenly thrust into a geopolitical crisis. The series is produced by Tipimages and Entre Chien et Loup for Swiss public broadcaster Radio Télévision Suisse (RTS).

“Fragile” is a crime series created and directed by Serge Boucher (“Aveux,” “Appearances,” “Fires,” “Olivier”), featuring a cast that includes Cesar Award winner Marc-André Grondin (“Spotless,” “C.R.A.Z.Y”) and Pier-Luc Funk. It tells the story of two families—the wealthy, influential Bachands and the salt-of-the-earth Coutures—suddenly rocked by a pair of mysterious deaths. “Fragile” is produced by Amalga Productions for ICI.TOU/Radio Canada.

“We Are Now” (pictured) is a teen drama created by the German Broadcasting Corporation (RTL) for their youth channel TVNOW. Following a group of high school students on the eve of graduation, it explores what it means to grow up and take responsibility for your actions. Produced by Producers At Work GmbH, “We Are Now” is written by Burkhardt Wunderlich and directed by Christian Klandt for RTL Germany.

The three series join a Wild Bunch TV slate that includes “Albatross,” the latest original from Belgian public broadcaster VRT, which premieres in spring 2021.

After its physical edition in Cannes was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, a digital-only edition of MIPCOM will run Oct. 12-16. MIA will unspool as a hybrid event, with a physical component taking place Oct. 14-18 in Rome.