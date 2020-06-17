AMC Networks’ Sundance Now Acquires Swedish Crime Comedy ‘We Got This’ (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC Networks’ Sundance Now has acquired Schiaffino Musarra’s Swedish crime comedy series “We Got This” from Banijay Rights for the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

The show follows George English (Musarra), a recently jobless American man living in Sweden who sets off to solve the 30-year-old murder of the former prime minister Olof Palme, in hopes that the 50 million Swedish crown ($5 million) reward can pay off his insurmountable tax bill. English teams with his closest friend, a wacky conspiracy theorist and former police officer, as he ventures into a web of intrigue.

Created and co-written by Musarra, the six-part dark comedy series is set against the backdrop of the true story of Palme’s assassination in 1986. Until recently, a reward was being offered by Swedish authorities, given Palme was hailed a national hero for his humanism. Ironically, “We Got This” finished airing in Sweden just days before the country’s chief prosecutor announced that the Palme murder investigation which had remained open since 1986 would close, despite no new evidence.

“We Got This” scooped the best pitch prize at last year’s Series Mania festival in France and went into production in record time after its win, with Patrik Eklund directing and a cast including Alexander Karim (“The Lawyer”), Olle Sarri (“Apan”), Anki Larsson (“Real Humans”) and Musarra (“Inner Circle”) himself.

“Sundance Now subscribers love to stream stories based on true crimes so this fascinating and funny approach to a real event makes for an extremely enjoyable series,” said Shannon Cooper, VP of programming at Sundance Now. “We’re excited to partner with our friends at Banijay Rights to bring this true-life mystery to viewers in the U.S. and U.K.,” added Cooper.

Sundance Now will premiere “We Got This” in U.S. and Canada in September. The U.K. launch date has yet to be determined.

“We are thrilled to have a prestigious partner like Sundance Now on board for We Got This,” said Andreas Lemos, VP of sales in North America for Banijay Rights. “North American and UK audiences will soon be able to enjoy this entertaining dark comedy born out of the unique mind of star and creator Musarra but built around the true-life mystery surrounding the assassination of Swedish PM Olof Palme,” added Lemos.

“We Got This” was produced by Banijay Group’s Jarowskij and Film I Väst for public broadcaster SVT and Viaplay.