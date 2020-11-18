Warner Bros. Snags Sales Rights to Gabriela Tagliavini-Directed Series ‘Casa Grande’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. has picked up the worldwide sales rights to ESX Entertainment’s political drama series “Casa Grande,” which award-winning Argentine director Gabriela Tagliavini (“How to Break Up With Your Douchebag”) has been tapped to direct.

Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will handle international sales while Warner Bros. Television Group does domestic.

Inspired by true events, the dramatic series of five hour episodes follows several families in the farmland of Northern California as it navigates universal themes of class, immigration, culture and family.

“There’s a war about race in our country taking place right now, and we decided to take the bull by the horns,” said Tagliavini, adding: “We show in provocative scenes how hate and violence are originated by fear.”

“I’m proud to be part of this political series; this controversial show will have people talking,” she asserted.

John Pyper-Ferguson (“The Last Ship”) and Christina Moore (“Claws”) lead the ensemble cast that includes actors from Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela and Puerto Rico. Creator-showrunner Lauren Swickard has worked with writers Alex Ranarivelo and Michael Cruz to craft the series. ESX Entertainment CEO Ali Afshar, Ava Rettke and Daniel Aspromonte serve as producers.

Founded in 2015, ESX Entertainment has a mandate to develop and finance six projects a year, either feature films or digital/TV series. Its recent releases include “Roped” featuring Josh Swickard and Casper Van Dien; “Lady Driver,” with Grace Van Dien and Sean Patrick Flanery; “The Ride,” toplined by Shane Graham and Ludacris; and “The Stand at Paxton County,” starring Jacqueline Toboni and Michael O’Neill.

Production of “Casa Grande” kicked off in Sonoma County, California this November.

Tagliavini’s Netflix Original “Despite Everything” (2019) was released in 190 countries and ranked for some days as the most viewed film in Spain. Among her multiple credits are Disney/Buena Vista “Ladies’ Night” and “How to Break Up with Your Douchebag,” both of which had #1 box office openings in Mexico. She has directed the likes of Sharon Stone, Eva Longoria and Christian Slater, among others.

Tagliavini is represented by CAA and her lawyer, Marc Von Arx.