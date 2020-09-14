Vice Strikes Content Deal With Hulu Through New Distribution Outfit

Vice Distribution, the fledgling distribution arm of the youth-skewing media brand, has struck a content deal with Hulu. The pact covers 100 hours of Vice TV originals, and marks the first agreement of its kind for the newly launched distribution outfit.

The deal covers new programming, such as both seasons of “Dark Side of the Ring,” as well as new and past seasons of “F*ck That’s Delicious,” “Bong Appetit” (pictured), “Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia” and “Weediquette.”

The deal was negotiated on behalf of Vice Media Group by newly installed distribution boss Bea Hegedus, who joined the company from ITV Studios earlier this summer, as well as Morgan Hertzan and Jason Guberman.

Announcing the deal, Hegedus, senior VP and global head of distribution for Vice Studios, said, “I am delighted that this new deal continues our successful and long-standing partnership with Hulu, home to some of the best content in the U.S. and around the world, which will see a collection of compelling, unique and provocative programming from Vice TV reach millions of subscribers.”

Morgan Hertzan, executive VP and GM of Vice TV, added: “Every day at Vice TV we champion bold, diverse, and fearless programming that explores subjects all too often ignored. From turning a spotlight on exciting new subcultures, to pushing boundaries to provide viewers with the most comprehensive information and entertaining original series possible — we are always looking at ways to help viewers challenge the system. We are delighted to continue and expand our great partnership with our friends at Hulu, who share our passion for bold storytelling.”

Vice TV and Hulu previously partnered on the launch of Vice on Hulu’s live streaming service, as well as a licensing deal that saw Vice programming feature on Hulu’s SVOD service.

Vice expanded into distribution in July with the new global distribution and licensing group, headed by Hegedus. The outfit is intended to maximize the value of Vice IP, including programming from Vice TV. The business sits under Vice Studios, which has around 130 projects in production and development across all genres and formats internationally.

Forthcoming programs include chat show “Cari & Jemele: Stick to Sports,” “Vice World News,” drag racing show “Donkmaster” and new documentary strand “Vice Versa.”