ViacomCBS Brings NFL to U.K.’s Channel 5, MTV

ViacomCBS Networks International has signed a three-year deal with the National Football League (NFL) to bring Monday Night Football to free-to-air broadcaster Channel 5.

Monday Night Football, an iconic TV sports series, will be broadcast from Channel 5’s studio in Los Angeles, where presenter Kirsten Watson will be joined by former All-Pro Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew and other guests.

Channel 5 will also host a Sunday morning magazine program titled NFL End Zone, that will be presented by American actor and singer, Cory Yarckin, and will delve deeper into the culture behind the sport. The show will be shot and filmed on location in the U.S. each week.

The multiplatform deal, made in partnership with Velocity, ViacomCBS’ branded content studio, will also see new NFL content across MTV International’s digital platforms in the U.K.

Channel 5 and MTV are owned and operated by ViacomCBS.

Sameer Pabari, NFL managing director, international media, said: “The range of content available across different time slots and platforms means there is something for everyone – from established fans to those new to the sport. We look forward to working with the ViacomCBS family to develop a vibrant community around their coverage of our sport.”

“The content has a broad, cross-generational appeal that will not only serve an existing NFL fanbase in the U.K., but will also attract new viewers to the sport,” said James Tatam, VP portfolio operations, ViacomCBS Networks U.K.

Channel 5 was previously an NFL broadcaster from 1998 to 2009. It will kick off its coverage on Sept. 13, with Monday Night Football launching Sept. 14 from MetLife Stadium, as the New York Giants host the Pittsburgh Steelers on the opening weekend of the season.

Since 2007, the NFL has been playing regular-season games in the U.K. and has now staged 28 games across stadia.

In the U.S, the CBS Television Network, part of ViacomCBS, is the long-time television partner of the NFL for Sunday afternoon broadcasts. The network will televise Super Bowl LV from Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7, 2021.