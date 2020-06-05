ViacomCBS Networks U.K. Strengthens Digital Channels, Acquisitions Team

ViacomCBS Networks U.K. has bolstered its digital channels and acquisitions team under director of programs Ben Frow.

Gemma Hewlett has been promoted to VP of digital channels, while Anna-Belen Dunlop will serve as senior director of acquisitions. Both roles report into Frow — the former director of programs for Channel 5 who was promoted to oversee ViacomCBS’s U.K. portfolio last fall.

In her new role, Hewlett will spearhead the content strategy for ViacomCBS’s digital channel portfolio, including 5STAR, 5USA, 5SELECT, Paramount Network, MTV, MTV Music Pack, Comedy Central, Comedy Central Extra and BET. Responsible for overseeing all content, planning and scheduling, Hewlett is tasked with growing viewers across the U.K.

Meanwhile, Dunlop will lead the cross-portfolio acquisitions strategy for all regional ViacomCBS brands. She adds pay-TV channels MTV and Comedy Central to her existing remit, which spans all free-to-air channels, including Channel 5.

Frow said: “Gemma and Anna-Belen are proven driving forces within our business and I’m delighted with their highly deserved promotions. These are two pivotal roles supporting my expanded brief across the entire U.K. portfolio and I look forward to working with them even more closely to shape a cohesive programme strategy for VCN U.K.”

Hewlett first joined ViacomCBS in 2009 and was previously channel director for Channel 5’s digital portfolio. Prior to this, she was channel manager for 5STAR and has also held various roles in scheduling across MTV channels.

Dunlop has worked at ViacomCBS since 2015. In her roles as acquisitions director and acquisitions and channel manager, she was responsible for leading the Channel 5 acquisitions team. Previously, she handled acquisitions for Channel 4, and before that, managed pay-per-view content for Sky Box Office.