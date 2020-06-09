ViacomCBS’ AVOD Platform Pluto TV Hits the 100 Channel Mark in U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

ViacomCBS-owned ad-funded streamer Pluto TV has crossed the 100 channel mark in the U.K. with the addition of two new channels, Secret Dealers and Crime Investigation Australia.

Pluto TV now has 101 special interest channels in the U.K. True crime channel Crime Investigation Australia’s content uncovers its country’s most horrific crimes. Secret Dealers has programming that features homeowners deciding whether to sell or keep their family heirlooms.

Pluto TV launched in October 2018 in the U.K., its first territory outside of the U.S., and has since steadily expanded its channel portfolio, distribution platforms, and content partnerships.

“Since launching a year and a half ago with only 13 channels in the UK, 100 channels was a first goal to offer viewers a healthy, diverse line-up,” said Olivier Jollet, managing director Europe at Pluto TV.

Pluto TV’s content spans factual and true crime, kids and family, sports, movies, scripted and unscripted series, and feature documentaries. Factual entertainment currently takes up the biggest share, followed by unscripted series and feature films.

Pluto TV has 250+ live and original channels in the U.S. The AVOD service is now available in 22 countries throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV has offices across the United States, Europe and Latin America.