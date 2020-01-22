Viacom International Studios, Braven Films Sign First-Look Deal

At Miami’s NATPE market, Viacom Intl. Studios (VIS) announced an exclusive development and production first-look agreement with Spanish-American film and TV producer Frida Torresblanco’s production company Braven Films.

Braven films is run by Torresblanco and her partners Eric Laufer and Giovanna Randall and produces feature films, television series and documentaries.

Torresblanco’s resumé is packed with big-name talent and titles, having worked with Guillermo del Toro – on the Oscar-winning “Pan’s Labyrinth,” still reckoned by many to be his best film – and producing on other high-profile movies such as “The Assassination of Richard Nixon,” “The Dancer Upstairs,” and “Rudo and Cursi,” starring Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna and produced by Alfonso Cuarón.

Her most recent production, Sebastian Lelio’s “Disobedience” starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams, was nominated at the British Independent Film Awards, the London Critics Circle Film Awards and played in competition at Guadalajara and Göteborg.

Currently, Torresblanco’s slate includes projects with international superstars like Rachel Weisz, Ethan Hawke, Alessandro Nivola, John Curran, James Kent, and Björn Runge.

“Joining forces with a talent like Frida, a producer so creative that she has been able to influence the film and television industry in such an impactful way, is how we continue to generate quality content for international distribution,” Federico Cuervo, SVP and head of Viacom International Studios said in a statement.

He added: “This partnership is a testament to VIS’ pursuit to forge significant exclusive partnerships that allow us to further grow our production slate and ensure its universal appeal.”

For her part, Torresblanco said: “My goal is to build the bridge between Latin America, Spain, and the rest of Europe and the United States to help create high-quality universal stories from voices who will make a real difference. Partnering with VIS is a unique opportunity to work with one of the most successful enterprises in the business. I can’t wait to combine both new and veteran talent to bring these original series to life with this innovative team: Dario Turovelzky, Federico Cuervo and Sebastian Vibes. I couldn’t be happier with the brilliant collaboration.”