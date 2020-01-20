×

U.S., Mexico Are Top Destinations for Spanish TV Dramas

By

Emiliano's Most Recent Stories

View All
"La casa de papel" "Money Heist" Season 3
CREDIT: Tamara Arranz

Having conquered the global SVOD market with large hits such as “La casa de papel” (“Money Heist”) and “Elite,” Spanish dramas continued gaining ground in 2019.

The international presence of Spanish fiction was driven by period dramas and thrillers, as its most demanded TV genres.

By territories, Mexico and the U.S. were the top destinies for Spanish TV shows.

These are some of the trends relating to the impact of Spanish TV content in the world, unveiled Tuesday by Alejandro Rojas, regional director at Parrot Analytics, at the 3rd Madrid TV Pitchbox pitching event.

With a variety of Internet data sources, Parrot has measured the demand for 100,000 TV shows across more than 200 platforms in 35 countries, listing over 100,000 titles.

The international reach of Spanish TV content still has a large room for growth. By past year’s last quarter, only 1.5% of all titles available on global catalogues were Spanish, in a list dominated by TV programs from the U.S. (55.8%), U.K. (13.9%) and Japan (5.5%).

But compared to same period 2018’s, Spanish content boasted a spectacular 117% growth, mainly boosted by the popularity of “Money Heist” and “Elite.”

“Looking at the growth rate, it is one of the highest and there is a clear trend of continuing growth,” Rojas said.

A constant for all Spanish TV genres abroad is that Mexico and the U.S. figure as the highest demand markets.

“In the case of Mexico, we’re finding strong affinities that signal that culturally both markets are the closest to each other; in the U.S., Spanish content is also making headway but is also facing stiff competition from other countries that are also trying to penetrate such an attractive market,” Rojas said.

Over 2018-2019, period dramas such as Netflix original “Cable Girls” and Atresmedia “The Time in Between” found their way into catalogues of markets like the U.K. and France, while crime dramas such as “La casa de papel” and “Vis a Vis” (“Locked Up”) gained entry into Nordic countries like Sweden and Norway.

According to Rojas, “this reflects how across different countries some taste clusters are underserved or over-served.”

“For example, data suggests that British and French audiences are looking for more period drama than their current local offering is currently serving them and Spanish titles are closing that gap. Audiences in Nordic countries seem to enjoy the strength of crime dramas produced in a market like Spain where audiences are very demanding regarding this type of genre,” he said.

In Spain, in terms of content demand on local platforms, Spanish production reached a 7% penetration during 2019’s last quarter, a similar level to TV productions from France and Brazil in their home territories but far from those in the U.S. (60%), U.K. (24%) and Japan (12%), according to Parrot Analytics.

“New releases are still lagging when compared with the level of success reached by prior smash hits like ‘La casa de papel’ and ‘Elite,’” Rojas said.

“Competition for audiences’ attention is getting more intense and the market is becoming more fragmented,” he concluded.

To know the performance of Spanish content at home, Parrot measured 15 platforms and some 2,000 TV programs.

The 3rd Madrid TV Pitchbox, a Spanish TV drama projects’ pitching event organized by online platform Filmarket Hub, brought together in the Cinesa Luxe in La Moraleja, northern Madrid, some emerging fiction talents with leading operators such as Amazon Prime Video Spain, Movistar Plus, Mediaset España, RTVE and Viacom International Studios.

Also attended the event further key companies such as The Mediapro Studio, DeAPlaneta, Dynamo, La Coproductora, Mediacrest, Secuoya Contenidos, Netshow Capital and The Immigrant.

More TV

  • Two Rivers Media Buys Out Parent

    Two Rivers Media Buys Out Parent Kew Media Group's Stake In Business

    Two Rivers Media has bought out parent group Kew Media Group’s minority stake in the business. Formed by former STV Productions head Alan Clements in January 2019, the production outfit behind Channel 5’s recent “Susan Hill’s Ghost Story” launched with the backing of Kew, Noble Grossart Investments and Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund. Noble Grossart [...]

  • The New York Times Building NYC

    The New York Times' Made-for-TV Endorsement Missed the Mark (Column)

    At some point during the New York Times’s special endorsement episode of its branded series “The Weekly,” the paper’s editorial board muses on the manner in which Donald Trump has changed how we envision what a potential president could look like. After the brief and energetic snippet we’re shown of a visit from candidate Andrew [...]

  • Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for

    SAG Awards: Jennifer Aniston Lands Apple TV Plus Its First Major Hollywood Win

    Apple TV Plus is on the board. The new streaming service won its first major Hollywood honor on Sunday, as “The Morning Show” star Jennifer Aniston picked up a SAG Award for best female actor in a drama. The win capped a busy Sunday for the streaming service, which held its first-ever presentation at the [...]

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm

    'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Music: How the Italian Tuba March Found Its Way to Larry David

    When “Curb Your Enthusiasm” returns for its much-anticipated 10th season it does so with it a musical theme that’s a prime example of recognizable sonic branding and has become synonymous with comedy in our complicated times: “Frolic” by composer Luciano Michelini. But surprisingly, this comic march for tuba, mandolin and piano wasn’t specifically written for [...]

  • Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jeong-eun,

    SAG Awards 2020: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    The Screen Actors Guild Awards are always the first peer group ceremony of the new year, giving those who make films and television series the chance to celebrate each other. Going into the 26th annual ceremony, which took place Jan. 19, the nominees were a mix of industry veterans and beloved favorite and some newer-comers, [...]

  • Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile backstageAmericana

    Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile Set as Dynamic Duo for Grammys

    Country legend Tanya Tucker and her producer, Brandi Carlile, will perform together on the Grammys  in one week, both singers announced on their respective social media accounts Sunday. Wrote Carlile: “Let’s. do. this.” (One of the first responses on Carlile’s Instagram came from a fellow Seattle musician, Soundgarden’s Matt Cameron: “Hell yes!”) “I wanted you [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad