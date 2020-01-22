×

‘UnReal’ Gets Brazilian Remake, As A+E Signs Lat-Am Deals

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
Unreal Constance Zimmer
CREDIT: Bettina Strauss

UnReal” is heading to Brazil. A+E Networks International has sold rights to the TV drama about the off-camera chaos at a dating reality show to Sony-backed Brazilian Brazilian production company Floresta Produções, they announced on Wednesday.

The deal marks A+E’s first scripted format sale in Latin America.

UnReal” is a behind-the-scenes look at the political infighting and personal drama surrounding the production of TV dating show fictitious reality show “Everlasting.” It follows a young reality producer who is pushed by her unethical boss to swallow her integrity and do whatever it takes to drum up ratings. Created by Sarah Gertrude Shapiro and Marti Noxon, the series tackled tough issues like sexual assault and gender politics in the workplace. It premiered on Lifetime in 2015, with a fourth and final season airing on Hulu in 2018.

A+E has also signed several other deals across Latin America with Univision/TVM. The Spanish-language broadcaster aired the Lifetime TV movies “Grumpy Cat” and “Finding Mrs. Claus” over the holiday season, and will air “Menendez: Blood Brothers,” and “Cocaine Godmother” this year.

“A+E International is thrilled that our unrivaled catalog of movies and our groundbreaking scripted formats are being received so well by Latin American viewers,” said Helen Jurado, senior director of content sales for Latin America and U.S. Hispanic at the network. “We’re looking forward to working with Floresta to recreate the magic of ‘UnReal’ for a new audience, and to strengthening our relationship with powerhouse LATAM partners like Univision.”

More TV

  • Unreal Constance Zimmer

    ‘UnReal’ Gets Brazilian Remake, As A+E Signs Lat-Am Deals

    “UnReal” is heading to Brazil. A+E Networks International has sold rights to the TV drama about the off-camera chaos at a dating reality show to Sony-backed Brazilian Brazilian production company Floresta Produções, they announced on Wednesday. The deal marks A+E’s first scripted format sale in Latin America. “UnReal” is a behind-the-scenes look at the political infighting and personal [...]

  • Tell-Me-Who-I-am

    Movistar Plus’ ‘Tell Me Who I Am’ Wraps Filming

    MADRID — Movistar Plus’ upcoming original series “Tell Me Who I Am,” based on Julia Navarro’s popular Spanish novel “Dime Quien Soy,” has finished shooting and will head to post-production for delivery later this year. Set across multiple decades of the 20th century, the story kicks off with 30-something internet journalist Javier, tasked by his [...]

  • Alberto (Antonio Fagundes) e Paloma (Grazi

    Rosane Svartman, Paulo Halm Talk New Globo Hit ‘A Life Worth Living’

    Brazilian TV giant Globo has brought to this year’s NATPE conference in Miami one of its biggest access prime time hits in the last eight years. “A Life Worth Living” underscores that, as Globo and its SVOD service Globoplay explore ever more shorter series formats – “Second Call,” “Aruanas,” telenovelas and melodrama are still kings [...]

  • Aimee Garcia Patton Oswalt Ben Schwartz

    TV News Roundup: Marvel TV and Hulu Unveil Casting for 'Marvel's M.O.D.O.K'

    In today’s TV news roundup, Marvel TV and Hulu announced the cast of its upcoming animated series, “Marvel’s MODOK” and Netflix set the premiere date for “Gentefied.” CASTING Marvel TV and Hulu revealed that Patton Oswalt, Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennet, Jon Daly and Sam Richardson are joining “Marvel’s MODOK.” The animated [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad