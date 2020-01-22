‘UnReal’ Gets Brazilian Remake, As A+E Signs Lat-Am Deals

“UnReal” is heading to Brazil. A+E Networks International has sold rights to the TV drama about the off-camera chaos at a dating reality show to Sony-backed Brazilian Brazilian production company Floresta Produções, they announced on Wednesday.

The deal marks A+E’s first scripted format sale in Latin America.

“UnReal” is a behind-the-scenes look at the political infighting and personal drama surrounding the production of TV dating show fictitious reality show “Everlasting.” It follows a young reality producer who is pushed by her unethical boss to swallow her integrity and do whatever it takes to drum up ratings. Created by Sarah Gertrude Shapiro and Marti Noxon, the series tackled tough issues like sexual assault and gender politics in the workplace. It premiered on Lifetime in 2015, with a fourth and final season airing on Hulu in 2018.

A+E has also signed several other deals across Latin America with Univision/TVM. The Spanish-language broadcaster aired the Lifetime TV movies “Grumpy Cat” and “Finding Mrs. Claus” over the holiday season, and will air “Menendez: Blood Brothers,” and “Cocaine Godmother” this year.

“A+E International is thrilled that our unrivaled catalog of movies and our groundbreaking scripted formats are being received so well by Latin American viewers,” said Helen Jurado, senior director of content sales for Latin America and U.S. Hispanic at the network. “We’re looking forward to working with Floresta to recreate the magic of ‘UnReal’ for a new audience, and to strengthening our relationship with powerhouse LATAM partners like Univision.”