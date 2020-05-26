U.K.’s Channel 4 Acquires CBC Original Drama ‘Coroner’ From Cineflix Rights

The U.K.’s Channel 4 has acquired rights to season one and two of Canadian public broadcaster CBC’s original drama “Coroner” from distributor Cineflix Rights.

Channel 4 will make the series available to U.K. viewers on its More 4 channel.

The deal follows The CW Network’s acquisition of “Coroner” for the U.S. market earlier this month, and comes as CBC announces the greenlight of season three of the drama, which is currently in pre-production.

Produced by Muse Entertainment, Back Alley Films and Cineflix Studios, “Coroner” (16 x 60′) follows a recently widowed, newly appointed coroner who investigates suspicious, unnatural or sudden deaths in Toronto.

The deal with Channel 4 was brokered by Sandra Piha, senior VP for sales and pan-regional for U.K., Eire, and Scandinavia at Cineflix Rights.

NBCUniversal International Networks has pay-TV rights to all three seasons of the series across multiple markets.

“Coroner” is inspired by the series of books by M.R. Hall and produced with the financial participation of the Canada Media Fund, the Bell Fund, and the IPF’s Cogeco Television Production Fund.

It is executive produced by Morwyn Brebner, Adrienne Mitchell, Jonas Prupas, Brett Burlock and Peter Emerson. For CBC, Sally Catto is general manager, entertainment, factual & sports; Trish Williams is executive director, scripted content; Helen Asimakis is senior director, scripted content; and Sarah Adams is executive in charge of production.

Peter Emerson, president of Cineflix Media, said: “These deals, together with the official CBC greenlight for season three, are a testament to how the fantastic creative team and cast have delivered an enduring hit series for Canadian and global viewers.”