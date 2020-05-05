U.K. Broadcaster ITV Furloughs 800 Staff as Coronavirus Impact Hits Business

U.K. broadcaster ITV has furloughed 800 staff, comprising around 15% of its workforce.

The majority of the furloughs are staff at ITV Studios, which has taken a major commercial hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business has said it is “taking part in other schemes where appropriate” internationally.

ITV has said it will look to reduce overhead costs by £60 million ($74 million) in 2020. The previously announced £30 million ($37 million) in cuts is “well underway,” while another £30 million ($37 million) of savings have been identified. The business will target a £100 million ($124 million) reduction in the program budget to around £1 billion ($1.2 billion).

ITV posted first-quarter results on Wednesday, reporting revenue of £694 million ($863 million), down 7% year-on-year from £743 million ($923 million).

ITV Studios revenues was down 11% at £342 million ($425 million) impacted “by the phasing of deliveries and restrictions on working practices due to COVID-19.”

More to come.

