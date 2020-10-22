‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ ‘The Legend of Korra’ Land on Twitch Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

In a landmark deal, ViacomCBS Networks Americas (VCNA) has inked a pact with social TV platform Twitch for the co-streaming in Latin America of Nickelodeon’s popular animated series, “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “The Legend of Korra”.

From Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, Twitch users in the region will get a chance to interact with fellow gamers as they livestream the series and add their own commentaries and spin to the episodes.

“We are always focused on exploring and developing new and innovative partnerships, and this collaboration with Twitch is a clear example of that,” said Manuel Reveiz, VP of content distribution management, ViacomCBS Americas.

“We look forward to seeing what engaging content Twitch’s community will be able to create with the co-streaming of these two iconic shows,” he added.

As part of the deal, Nickelodeon and MTV Latin America, VCNA channels in the region, will promote the marathon streaming event across their platforms to engage fans of the series and drive viewers to Twitch.

While Twitch declined to give penetration figures for Latin America, the livestreaming platform recorded 1.4 million average concurrent viewers worldwide in the first quarter of 2020, per Business of Apps. The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns has also spiked viewership.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Courtesy of ViacomCBS

Acquired by Amazon for $1 billion in August 2014, Twitch Prime (renamed Prime Gaming in the U.S.) is among the perks in the Amazon Prime subscription package. Latin America has a predominantly young population, a coveted demographic for youth-targeted platforms.

“At Twitch, we are very excited to be a place where live entertainment can flourish in many different shapes and forms. This marathon is just another way in which our community can interact with a growing ecosystem of entertainment content that now includes music, comedy, podcasts, sports and much more,’’ said Gustavo Ruiz, strategic partnerships manager for New Verticals LATAM at Twitch.

“I consider this as a gift to our community and a sign of its evolution. We’re humbled to be part of something that lets us share our passions and continue to grow together,” concurred Carla del Castillo, senior partner manager for Latin America at Twitch.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender,” tracks the adventures of Aang, the show’s namesake Avatar, as he masters the elements of water, earth, fire, and air and helps end the Fire Nation’s war against the world.

“The Legend of Korra” is set 70 years later in the fictional world of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” It centers on Avatar Korra, a seventeen-year-old girl from the Southern Water Tribe and Aang’s successor.