×

Tony Garnett, Founder of ‘Bodyguard’ Producer World Productions, Dies at 83

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock (939620cm)'ITV Playhouse' TVEpisode: John PaddingtonTony GarnettITV Archive
CREDIT: ITV/Shutterstock

British film and TV producer Tony Garnett, founder of “Bodyguard” producer World Productions, died Sunday at the age of 83.

His death was confirmed by the ITV Studios-backed World Productions, which released the following statement Sunday night: “After a short illness, Tony Garnett, the legendary TV and film producer and founder of World Productions, died around midday on January 12. Tony was a great man and an inspirational producer who will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”

The Birmingham, U.K.-born Garnett began his career as an actor in the 1960s before going on to produce TV movies such as “Cathy Come Home” and “Kes” with “I, Daniel Blake” director Ken Loach – a frequent collaborator.

His work was known for a hard-nosed social realism that tackled issues such as homelessness and abortion.

Garnett worked in Hollywood in the 1980s, where he produced films such as “Earth Girls Are Easy,” “Sesame Street” film “Follow That Bird” and the Paul Newman-starring “Fat Man and Little Boy.”

Back in the U,K. in 1990, he set up World Productions – which was acquired by ITV Studios in 2017 – with agent John Heyman. He went on to produce films and series such as “Ballykissangel,” “Between the Lines” and “This Life.”

Garnett retired from producing in 2006, with Simon Heath taking the reins of World Productions. He published his memoir, “The Day the Music Died,” in 2016.

The U.K.’s film and TV industries have been paying tribute to Garnett, with “Bodyguard” creator Jed Mercurio tweeting that the producer was “instrumental in giving me my break into TV when I was a junior hospital doctor who’d never written anything.”

“He was an inspirational figure who’ll be greatly missed. They don’t make ’em like him any more,” he said.

Meanwhile, 1917 actor Daniel Mays shared: “Very sad to hear of the passing of the great Tony Garnett. I met him on the set of ‘Saddam’s Tribe’ years back for [World Productions]. The nicest man and full of encouragement to a young actor starting out. His legacy and body of work is truly exceptional.”

Elsewhere, “World on Fire” and “The A Word” creator Peter Bowker said: “Tony Garnett was a brilliant and inspiring producer and writer. He was also a beautiful man who helped me personally with kindness and listening at a very low point in my life. He never stopped asking questions. Never stopped trusting that stories could change the world. RIP Tony.”

More TV

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Tony Garnett, Founder of 'Bodyguard' Producer World Productions, Dies at 83

    British film and TV producer Tony Garnett, founder of “Bodyguard” producer World Productions, died Sunday at the age of 83. His death was confirmed by the ITV Studios-backed World Productions, which released the following statement Sunday night: “After a short illness, Tony Garnett, the legendary TV and film producer and founder of World Productions, died [...]

  • Variety Cord Cutting Placeholder Cable

    Under-Pressure Asian Pay-TV to Create Merger Opportunities, Says Report

    Pay-TV in Asia is coming under ever greater competitive pressure, but the economic growth of the region means that there continue to be opportunities for flexible operators. That is the verdict of a study “Asia Pacific Pay-TV Distribution 2020,” published Monday. Taking together subscription and advertising revenues, the report, put out by research house Media [...]

  • Pictured: Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

    How 'Star Trek' TV Series Will Tie-In to Movies (and Each Other)

    The picture of how the “Star Trek” creative galaxy will interconnect on TV and in movies became clearer at the TCA winter press tour on Sunday, and the short answer is: not very much. At the panel on Sunday for “Star Trek: Picard,” executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin said that the three “Star [...]

  • Westworld Season 3

    'Westworld' Season Three Premiere Date Revealed

    HBO’s “Westworld” will return for its third season on March 15, the cabler announced Sunday. Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson and Jeffrey Wright will reprise their roles in the Emmy-winning sci-fi drama. Joining the cast for season three are Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, LEna Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher, [...]

  • Taye Diggs Critics Choice

    Critics' Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List

    The 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards gala, hosted by Taye Diggs, was broadcast live on The CW on Sunday night. It was a good night for both Netflix and HBO, with the studios taking home trophies for movies and shows like “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “When They See Us,” “Watchmen” and “Succession.” “Once Upon a [...]

  • CBS All Access, Showtime Reach 10

    CBS All Access, Showtime OTT Reach 10 Million Collective Subscribers

    ViacomCBS-owned streaming services CBS All Access and Showtime OTT have reached a collective 10 million subscribers, said ViacomCBS chief digital officer and CBS Interactive chief exec Marc DeBevoise at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour. That’s up from 8 million at last update. “We’re in a great position to hit our goals of 25 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad