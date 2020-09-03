BBC to Ax 900 Jobs, Says New Boss Tim Davie

New BBC director general Tim Davie, who took charge Sept. 1, replacing Tony Hall, has announced the reduction of 900 jobs from the service, creating a “leaner organization” because of “pressure to keep focusing our money on audiences.”

“We will keep a focus on cost reduction – so BBC U.K. public service headcount will be smaller. We will deliver agreed changes in News and Nations & Regions – a reduction of 900 roles – and look across the BBC to further reduce duplication, layers and overheads,” Davie said in his first address to staff on Thursday.

“This does not mean that we are not growing elsewhere,” Davie said. “Our commercial Studios business is investing in new jobs, for instance, where we are winning work in areas like Natural History.” He said that the BBC’s public service headcount had actually increased over the last three years.

He warned employees that they can no longer take the future of the org for granted. Davie said that while the corporation remains undeniably relevant to the U.K. public, there is no room for complacency and there is “significant risk.”

“If current trends continue we will not feel indispensable enough to all our audience,” Davie said. “We must evolve to protect what we cherish.”

“The evidence is unequivocal: the future of a universal BBC can no longer be taken for granted. We have no inalienable right to exist. We are only as good as the value we deliver our audiences, our customers. We must grow that value. That is our simple mission,” Davie said.

Addressing the long-discussed issue of the license fee that is a primary funding source for the corporation, Davie said, “I do not want a subscription BBC that serves the few. We could make a decent business out of it, and I suspect it could do quite well in certain postcodes, but it would make us just another media company serving a specific group.”

“So we must act now to secure our future and ensure that more people feel the BBC is for them,” Davie added. “We all recognize when someone says ‘I would pay my license fee for Radio 4, for ‘Strictly,’ or for the website.’ But this kind of connection is under pressure and cannot be taken for granted. Across the U.K., across all political views, across all of society, and across all age groups, people must feel their BBC is here for them, not for us.”

The director general said that there will be no further DAB or traditional TV channel capacity for BBC services going forward and offerings would utilize existing spaces, and channels may be shut down if deemed unnecessary.

Davie flagged four priorities for the future – a renewed commitment to impartiality; creating unique, high-impact content; extracting more from online; and building commercial income.

“Looking to the future, and at the success of initiatives like Britbox in the U.S., there are big opportunities to develop direct-to-consumer services in news, video and audio across the globe. We need to keep building major partnerships with the likes of FX, Discovery, ITV and Tencent, so we grow as a global provider of services and premium content,” Davie said. “Also, we should be open to consider what other areas of the BBC could benefit from a Studios model in order to safeguard our supply of content and talent.”

Davie also reiterated the corporations stated diversity goals.