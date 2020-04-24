Even Prince William Can’t Escape ‘Tiger King’

Even Prince William can’t escape the sensation of Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.”

The British royal appeared in a two-minute sketch on BBC’s “Big Night In” fundraising special Thursday evening, where he was in a Zoom call with actor Stephen Fry, playing his iconic “Blackadder” character, Lord Melchett.

Prince William at one point asked, “Have you seen anything good on TV? It’s hell without (soap) ‘EastEnders,'” to which Fry’s Melchett responded, “They told me ‘Tiger King’ is rather good.”

The royal scoffed, “Yes, I tend to avoid shows about royalty.”

Prompted by Melchett to join his family for Thursday night’s nationwide ‘Clap for Our Carers’ event, a self-deprecating Prince William then joked, “On my way. Let me just see if I can find my socks, and my shoes — and my trousers.”

William then joined wife Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, outside to clap. The segment was timed with the weekly ‘Clap for Our Carers’ event, which kicks off at 8 p.m. local time on Thursday nights.

Three-hour special “Big Night In” brought a number of British entertainers together to perform sketches and songs. The event ultimately raised £27.4 million ($33.8 million) for charities around the U.K. supporting those affected by COVID-19 — a figure that will be matched by the government.

Highlights of the event included a “Little Britain” revival by Matt Lucas and David Walliams, who revisited some of their classic characters in home-made costumes.

Also featured were 10 actors who have portrayed “Doctor Who” over the last 50 years, including Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith and David Tennant. The doctors united to give a heartfelt message of thanks to “real-life doctors,” nurses and other frontline workers.

Actor Dawn French also revived her “Vicar of Dibley” character in a hilarious “Parish Update.” The British sitcom ran from 1994 to 1998 and saw French portray a female vicar overseeing a small village parish.

The event also saw the world premiere of charity single “Times Like These,” a moving, slow-paced cover of the Foo Fighters song sung by artists including Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Hailee Steinfeld and Bastille.