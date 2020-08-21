‘The X-Files’ Cast Reunites for Charity Music Video (EXCLUSIVE)

Cast and creatives of series “The X-Files,” including David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, have reunited virtually to record a special version of the show’s famous theme tune, with fan-written lyrics, to benefit the World Central Kitchen.

“The X-Files” series executive producer Frank Spotnitz’s desire to help the needy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic saw him devise a challenge for “The X-Files” fans to write bespoke lyrics for the show’s instrumental theme tune. The winning tune was written by fans Jennifer Large and Rebecca McDonald.

Spotnitz mobilized cast members and the creative team to sing the winning lyrics in a video compilation recorded from their homes. “Song in the Key of X” was recorded via video calls with 33 members of “The X-Files” cast and team, including David Duchovny (Fox Mulder), Gillian Anderson (Dana Scully), Mitch Pileggi (Walter Skinner), Robert Patrick (John Doggett), Annabeth Gish (Monica Reyes), James Pickens Jr. (Alvin Kersh), Laurie Holden (Marita Covarrubias), William B. Davis (Cigarette-Smoking Man), Nicholas Lea (Alex Krycek), Cary Elwes (Brad Follmer), alongside the show’s creator Chris Carter, executive producer-writer Vince Gilligan, composer Mark Snow, director Michelle MacLaren and many others. The video was produced by Frank Spotnitz and Avi Quijada, and edited by Quijada.

The video intends to raise funds for World Central Kitchen, an organization that focuses on assisting communities in crisis, to provide hot meals and creating smart solutions to hunger and poverty. The video includes a donate button and a message from Spotnitz outlining the work that the charity does.

Series creator Chris Carter said: “We wanted to gather ‘The X-Files’ family together during these trying times to put some hope and spirit back into the world. And use the occasion to give thanks and donations to those who need it most.”

Spotnitz said: “During lockdown I really wanted to find a way to do something positive, and we had a rare opportunity to get ‘The X-Files’ gang back together, so we hit upon this idea of putting lyrics to the theme tune – which had never been done before.”

“It has been quite an amazing and amusing ride to put together this complex project and we’re honored that so many of our wonderful cast members and team have taken part,” Spotnitz added. “It’s been a real joy to reunite virtually with our friends and former colleagues, and we hope not only to bring a smile to many people, but also to help a worthwhile cause.”