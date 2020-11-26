HBO Max Snaps Up BBC Drama ‘The Trial of Christine Keeler’ (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max has picked up streaming rights in the U.S. to BBC One drama “The Trial of Christine Keeler.”

The deal marks the latest sale of the six-part drama for Keshet International, which helped to finance the series with its KI Content Fund and distributed globally. Endeavor Content handled the show in the U.S.

Produced by Ecosse Films and Great Meadow Productions, the drama brings to life one of the most controversial political sex scandals in the U.K. Known as the “Profumo Affair” of the 1960s, it saw the attempted cover-up of an affair between a British minister (Ben Miles) and model Christine Keeler (Sophie Cookson) that threatened to destroy the government.

The show — which premieres on HBO Max on Dec. 9 — recreates London during this period, though the story is told from Keeler’s perspective. BAFTA winner Amanda Coe (“Black Narcissus”) wrote the series, while Andrea Harkin served as director.

The series, which premiered on the BBC in December 2019, also stars James Norton, Emilia Fox and Ellie Bamber. It caps off a string of global acquisitions for HBO Max, which recently bought Chilean drama “La Jauria” as well as Israeli-French psychological thriller “Possessions.”

Keren Shahar, COO and president of distribution for Keshet International, said: “We are thrilled to have found this stunning series a home in the U.S. on HBO Max. By retelling this scandal from Christine’s perspective for the first time, this captivating period piece feels relevant, contemporary and so very HBO Max, despite depicting real-life events from nearly six decades ago.”

To date, Keshet International has sold “The Trial of Christine Keeler” into ABC in Australia, BBC First in Benelux and Africa, NPO in the Netherlands, and Cosmo TV in Spain. Acorn Media International and ABC’s Home Entertainment division have picked up home video rights in the U.K. and for both Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

“The Trial of Christine Keeler” was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, and Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama. Executive producers are Kate Triggs and Douglas Rae for Ecosse Films; Amanda Coe; and Lucy Richer for the BBC.