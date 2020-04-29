Jill Gascoine, Star of ‘The Gentle Touch,’ Dies Aged 83

British actor Jill Gascoine, known for starring in 1980s TV drama “The Gentle Touch,” has died at the age of 83 after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Gascoine played Detective Inspector Maggie Forbes in ITV’s “The Gentle Touch,” the first British police drama with a woman in the main role.

She continued playing the character in spin-off “C.A.T.S. Eyes,” and also starred in “The Onedin Line” in the 1970s.

She was married to actor Alfred Molina. After moving to Los Angeles with Molina in the 1990s, she went on to become a novelist.

Her son Adam Gascoine confirmed her death on Facebook Wednesday, writing: “She suffered from Alzheimer’s for 10 years, so today was a thankful release. The family is all well, and relieved that she’s not suffering any more.”

He said there would not be a memorial “for a good while due to the current climate,” and that the family would likely plan services in London and Los Angeles.

Gascoine added: “She was a wonderful human and a spirit of truth and absolute, unconditional love. There was no other. I am happy she’s moved on. Please raise a glass. Be kind and love deeply!”

In 2009, Gascoine was due to join soap “EastEnders” as Glenda Mitchell — the mother of Roxy and Ronnie Mitchell — but later withdrew from the role and it was re-cast, with Glynis Barber taking on the part.

Gascoine said at the time: ‘Having spent the last 15 years working in America…I felt on arrival I lacked the right experience to film such a big continuing drama.

“I have tremendous respect for ‘EastEnders’ and the cast so I don’t want to let the show or my fellow cast members down,” she said.